See Karen Gillan Call Out Dave Bautista For Laughing Hysterically When He’s Trying To Get Through Drax’s Over-The-Top Guardians Of The Galaxy Lines

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth property, one with seemingly countless individual franchises. Those fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have their favorites, and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category. The trilogy recently ended with Vol. 3, offering a unique ending for characters like Gamora . The cast of the franchise clearly has great chemistry, and now you can see Karen Gillan call out Dave Bautista for laughing hysterically when he’s trying to get through Drax’s over-the-top lines. Although it doesn't seem like his fault.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently arrived on streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription , and now hardcore Marvel fans have been able to re-watch the blockbuster. Prior to the release of Guardians 3 the cast played a trivia game with CinemaBlend, revealing tidbits of insider information along the way. When asked which actor breaks character the most, Karen Gillan revealed it was definitely Dave Bautista… and explained why. See her funny comments below, courtesy of CinemaBlend’s Instagram :

Well, she certainly didn’t hesitate. Given how much the cast of Guardians 3 has worked together throughout the trilogy, Holiday special, Avengers movies, and Thor 4 cameo, they really know each other. Gillan likely has plenty of story about Bautista breaking character because of alts given by James Gunn. And yes, there’s video proof on the blooper reel of the threequel.

In the clip, Karen Gillan explains why Dave Bautista is the Guardians cast member who ends up breaking character and laughing while filming. Namely because director James Gunn often throws crazy lines at him to say, as she put it:

Dave Bautista. Because he always gets fed the most silly lines. So James will say them over the microphone, and then Dave will be like, ‘I hate you.’ Yeah, and he just erupts into laughter. And then he tries again, and then laughs again.

Can you blame him? The Guardians movies are known for their comedic beats, with Dave Bautista’s Drax being one of the biggest scene stealers. And on top of saying the scripted lines that he learned ahead of time, the Dune actor also had to perform alts that came to James Gunn on set. Some of these lines were just too funny to get through with a straight face. At least on the first try.

Given the great chemistry shared by the Guardians cast and crew, fans out there are bummed that they might never all appear in those roles together again. The ending of Guardians 3 offered satisfying conclusions for the team, and only Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is confirmed to return sometime in the future. Although I’d definitely like to see more of Nebula and Drax’s life on Knowhere with all those kids.