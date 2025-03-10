I Was Shocked When Matt Murdock Screamed At The End Of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2, And Charlie Cox Told Us Why He Did It
Did anyone else get chills?
Spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again’s first two episodes lie ahead, so read on accordingly.
The long-awaited Daredevil: Born Again made its debut amid the 2025 TV schedule this week and, so far, fans and critics alike are “overjoyed” and “traumatized.” The two-episode premiere delivered a lot, including the tragic death of Franklin “Foggy” Nelson in the prologue. Since that sequence, Matt has yet to put on his infamous costume again, though he let out some rage at the end of Episode 2 and punctuated it with a scream. That shocking yell was discussed when Charlie Cox spoke to CinemaBlend.
The episode in question, “Optics,” involves Matt making the decision to represent Hector Ayala, who’s also known as the vigilante White Tiger. Ayala stands accused of assaulting a police officer and killing another, though the man is shown to be innocent. In the process of defending Hector, Murdock draws the ire of some crooked cops, one of which was involved in the altercation. This all culminates in a confrontation between Matt and the cops in the apartment of a witness to the fight. After Matt takes down the thugs, he lets out that cry.
CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to speak with Charlie Cox, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, during Born Again’s press day. The ever-cerebral Cox – who’s been playing Matt for years now – shed light on his decision to scream during the installment (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). As he explained, it had to do with the duality of Murdock and his devilish alter ego:
So far, it’s been shown that Matt somewhat struggles to be able to contain the more volatile side of his personality, which he used to be able to channel, in some ways, through his work exploits as Daredevil. What the British actor seems to be describing is a man who cannot truly be whole, because he’s trying hard to bottle up one half of who he is. The result, as Charlie Cox describes it, is someone who could be on the verge of a breakdown:
The sight of Matt Murdock screaming before the camera cuts to black is certainly intense, and I didn’t see it coming. Yet I can understand how that fight (which adds to the show’s violence) and the scream would provide Murdock with a certain level of catharsis. Plus, Murdock did try to contain his rage early on and was beat up as a result. On a broader note, Charlie Cox’s shrewd decision is a testament to just how much he’s aware of Murdock’s complexities. Marvel TV boss and series EP Brad Winderbaum agrees with that notion:
Needless to say, that’s a tough balance for Matt to strike, and he’s going to have to do some serious soul-searching. But kudos to Charlie Cox for truly committing to that scene and truly making it a visceral piece of work. Check out new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again when they hit Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Also, be sure to read up on upcoming Marvel shows.
