Daredevil: Born Again Is Leaving Fans ‘Traumatized, Overjoyed,’ As First Reactions To New MCU Series Arrive
The Man Without Fear returns.
Since Netflix’s Daredevil ended in 2018, fans have been excited to see Matt Murdock pop up on the MCU timeline in She-Hulk and in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (which is set in an alternate continuity). Now, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back leading his own series, Daredevil: Born Again, set to hit the 2025 TV schedule on March 4. The first episodes of the upcoming Marvel series have screened, and first reactions are hitting social media.
Daredevil: Born Again (available soon with a Disney+ subscription) is a continuation of the popular Netflix series and will see most of Daredevil’s cast return. That means Charlie Cox, of course, is back as the titular superhero, and Vincent D’Onofrio is pumped to reprise Kingpin and show different sides of the character. We’ll also see Jon Bernthal, Ayelet Zurer, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, to name a few, delivering a layered story that CinemaBlend's own Sean O’Connell calls a great start to the series. He writes:
Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast says fans are in for a treat. He opines:
That’s got to be good for fans to hear, and Rayvan of The Cine Geek agrees, saying that the scripts are tight and gritty, with the action even sharper than before. The critic says:
X (Twitter) user @davybirth also says the Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk portrayers are highlights of the upcoming Disney+ series and writes that Born Again continues the Daredevil story perfectly:
While the first reactions to Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again are overwhelmingly positive, a couple of those who were able to screen episodes early are struggling a bit with the CGI. Eammon Jacobs of Business Insider says:
Chris Killian of ComicBook.com also says the CGI feels rushed, but neither of these critics seemed to be too distracted to enjoy the new streaming series, which Killian says is among his favorite Marvel series released by the House of Mouse:
Some fans expressed concern about the show switching streaming services, worried that the Man Without Fear might lose his edge moving to Disney+ from Netflix. The Electric Playground’s Victor Lucas is here to alleviate those thoughts, writing:
WongUpdates also mentions the new MCU project’s brutality as he calls the series a vision of what the future holds for Marvel fans:
Using the same all-caps adjective, Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast has high hopes for the rest of the season after screening the first two episodes. Baptista says:
While comparisons to the Netflix show are inevitable (and mostly favorable so far), Nick van Dinther says the Disney+ series has a different essence, but it still satisfies. In van Dinther’s words:
Matt Mitovich of TV Line disagrees slightly, though, saying Daredevil: Born Again feels very much like its predecessor (in the best way):
Well that’s got to make Matt Murdock and MCU fans feel pretty good about what awaits the superhero in its new series. Even more good news — it’s already been renewed for Season 2. The first two episodes will be available to stream March 4 on Disney+, with new episodes dropping each Tuesday.
