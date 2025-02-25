Daredevil: Born Again Is Leaving Fans ‘Traumatized, Overjoyed,’ As First Reactions To New MCU Series Arrive

Since Netflix’s Daredevil ended in 2018, fans have been excited to see Matt Murdock pop up on the MCU timeline in She-Hulk and in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (which is set in an alternate continuity). Now, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back leading his own series, Daredevil: Born Again, set to hit the 2025 TV schedule on March 4. The first episodes of the upcoming Marvel series have screened, and first reactions are hitting social media.

Daredevil: Born Again (available soon with a Disney+ subscription) is a continuation of the popular Netflix series and will see most of Daredevil’s cast return. That means Charlie Cox, of course, is back as the titular superhero, and Vincent D’Onofrio is pumped to reprise Kingpin and show different sides of the character. We’ll also see Jon Bernthal, Ayelet Zurer, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, to name a few, delivering a layered story that CinemaBlend's own Sean O’Connell calls a great start to the series. He writes:

Holy Hell’s Kitchen! Daredevil: Born Again opens with a lengthy, devastating sequence that screams, ‘This is just as brutal as Netflix.’ From there, the 2 episodes lay out a layered story about cops, vigilantes, and guilt. Read DEVIL’S REIGN as a refresh. Off to a GREAT start!

Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast says fans are in for a treat. He opines:

Daredevil: Born Again is GRITTY, RUTHLESS & UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY! Fans of the original series are in for a treat, echoing the first season’s intensity and rage. Cox & D’Onofrio still steal the show. Two episodes in, and all I can say is The Man Without Fear is BACK!

That’s got to be good for fans to hear, and Rayvan of The Cine Geek agrees, saying that the scripts are tight and gritty, with the action even sharper than before. The critic says:

Daredevil: Born Again is a worthy successor! Nails what made the original work, while moving these characters forward in shocking ways. The grounded tone and grit is there, and the writing is as great as before. The action even larger, and sharper. Traumatized, Overjoyed, Loved it!

X (Twitter) user @davybirth also says the Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk portrayers are highlights of the upcoming Disney+ series and writes that Born Again continues the Daredevil story perfectly:

I saw Daredevil: Born Again and it's a total BLAST! There are lots of TV-MA action that will wow fans. Charlie Cox is amazing as Matt and Vincent D'Onofrio is great as always. It is indeed a perfect continuation to Netflix's show, we really are back! Don't miss it March 4th!

While the first reactions to Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again are overwhelmingly positive, a couple of those who were able to screen episodes early are struggling a bit with the CGI. Eammon Jacobs of Business Insider says:

Pleased to say Daredevil: Born Again is brutally gripping and hurls a symphony of violence at the audience while perfectly capturing Daredevil's essence as if he never left our screens. It's not perfect (with some awkward CGI) but it's a bloody delight.

Chris Killian of ComicBook.com also says the CGI feels rushed, but neither of these critics seemed to be too distracted to enjoy the new streaming series, which Killian says is among his favorite Marvel series released by the House of Mouse:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again breathe a new, stylish energy into Daredevil that feels less grounded than the Netflix run, but more akin to the moodiness of the comics, which I personally loved. Prepare for a gut punch and avoid spoilers! My biggest criticism is some of the CGI feels rushed, but overall, I loved the story and vibe of it all. This version of Daredevil feels much more like a superhero than he did on Netflix and is already probably my favorite Marvel Disney+ show in recent memory.

Some fans expressed concern about the show switching streaming services, worried that the Man Without Fear might lose his edge moving to Disney+ from Netflix. The Electric Playground’s Victor Lucas is here to alleviate those thoughts, writing:

I’ve seen the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. If you’ve been thinking the Disney+ series would not go as hard or as dark as the Netflix show, you need not worry. Can’t wait to hang on for dear life for the rest of this season.

WongUpdates also mentions the new MCU project’s brutality as he calls the series a vision of what the future holds for Marvel fans:

Daredevil: Born Again is a vision of what's to come for the future of MCU television. It's as if Marvel took The Substance and injected us straight back into the world of Daredevil. It easily has the most BRUTAL action in a Marvel project to date. Look out for a MAGICAL cameo 🧙‍♂️

Using the same all-caps adjective, Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast has high hopes for the rest of the season after screening the first two episodes. Baptista says:

Daredevil: Born Again is a POWERFUL reintroduction to Marvel’s most complex and scourged character. Cox and D’Onofrio take their rightful place in the MCU and set the stage for the DARKEST and most BRUTAL chapter yet. I’ve seen the first 2 episodes and very optimistic for the rest!

While comparisons to the Netflix show are inevitable (and mostly favorable so far), Nick van Dinther says the Disney+ series has a different essence, but it still satisfies. In van Dinther’s words:

Although it doesn't feel exactly like Netflix's Daredevil, the premiere of the Disney edition maintains that maturity while telling a violent story in a new way. Forget any doubts Charlie Cox's She Hulk appearance cast, this is the Matt Murdoch we all wanted.

Matt Mitovich of TV Line disagrees slightly, though, saying Daredevil: Born Again feels very much like its predecessor (in the best way):

I wasn’t ready for how 🧨 the first 2 eps of Daredevil: Born Again are, esp the premiere. Feels v much like OG series, with intense, brutal action. Cox/DOnofrio scenes are ‘electric’. Mayor Fisk is fascinating. Wonderful to see Karen/Foggy back. It’s gonna be a RIDE.

Well that’s got to make Matt Murdock and MCU fans feel pretty good about what awaits the superhero in its new series. Even more good news — it’s already been renewed for Season 2. The first two episodes will be available to stream March 4 on Disney+, with new episodes dropping each Tuesday.