Something ‘Amazing’ Happened To Sonic 2’s Colleen O’Shaughnessey After Fans Saw Tails In The First Movie

Without a doubt, one of the biggest moments to land with theatrical audiences in 2020 happened during the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog . As a post-credits scene introduced Miles Prower, best known as “Tails,” his quest to find Sonic was a thread ripe for following up on in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Needless to say the scene delighted loyal fans of the Sega gaming franchise, as the moment felt like the return of an old friend. That sort of reaction was just what in turn made actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey feel amazing.

I was one of those fans who freaked out, as Miles “Tails” Prower had been a favorite video game character of mine since his introduction in 1992’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Having the opportunity to speak with Colleen O’Shaughnessey on behalf of the film with that same title was an honor, I asked her how she felt about the reaction to her character's big cinematic introduction. In response, O’Shaughnessey told CinemaBlend the following:

I didn’t go to a screening of [Sonic 1], but the people that sent me videos of their theaters exploding was just overwhelming. Who knew? I had no idea that would happen. I knew people loved Tails. I knew people loved Sonic. But that universally people were screaming in the theaters. It was amazing.

Having voiced Tails since 2014, Colleen O’Shaughnessey has embodied the legacy character through games, animated series and now two major motion pictures. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a sort of reintroduction of the character, who now has an origin story that ties into Sonic’s adventure in the previous movie. Even though there weren't any clue back in the first Sonic movie on how Tails specifically fit into this cinematic franchise, fans still went nuts over seeing him step out of a portal, in search of his once and future best bud.

Nothing was a given when it came to the public’s reaction to Sonic the Hedgehog or its sequel, the latter among this year's new movie releases. Director Jeff Fowler’s debut as a helmer was plagued by two factors in particular on the first entry: an ill-received initial character design for Sonic and the fact that it was a video game movie. If people knew ahead of time that Miles Prower would be included as a mid-credit surprise, some might have written it off as a cheap ploy towards teasing a sequel.

Everything’s changed at this point, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 scoring an impressive first weekend , which decisively proves this is a series that's here to stay. Part of the formula that’s allowed such joyful events is the fact that the franchise hasn’t treated its characters or lore like afterthoughts. You can tell that fans are involved with the production of the series, which shines in Tails’ cinematic presence hitting all the marks that you’d expect.

With Tails being an inventor supreme who knows how to fly and looks up to Sonic as a friend and hero, Sonic 2's adventures only amplify the friendship these colorful characters share. The extra mile to selling Miles Prower’s presence comes from hearing Colleen O’Shaughnessy’s voice bringing him to life once more. Meshing well with Ben Schwartz's persona as Sonic, this chemistry only further locks in this second installment as the crucial juncture of what's becoming a new cinematic universe.

Much like those who flocked to theaters to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount executives have seen signs of promise in the world of Sonic, Tails and all of the other characters introduced into this universe. It’s why development has already started on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 , and there's also a spinoff series starring Idris Elba’s Knuckles in the works. Judging from not only Sonic 2's box office, but also the public reaction to Sonic and Tails’ new ride , the future couldn't be brighter.

You can get a jump start to the adventure of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which is currently in theaters! Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news on what's coming up in the Sonic cinematic universe.