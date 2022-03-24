Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying About The Sequel

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a surprise hit back in 2020 before the pandemic wreaked havoc on everything, and its sequel has been highly anticipated. Ben Schwartz returns as the titular hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and James Marsden is back as Tom — one of several actors reprising their roles from the original. Headed for theaters April 8, the movie was screened for critics, so let’s check out their first reactions.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Tom and Maddie (Tika Sumpter) in Hawaii to see Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) get married, Dr. Eggman (Jim Carrey) returns to search for the Master Emerald. Along with right-hand man Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub) and Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), Dr. Eggman tries to exact revenge on Sonic . The hedgehog joins forces with Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) to make sure the emerald doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

So what did the critics think after screening Sonic the Hedgehog 2? CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes says he really enjoyed it, and that its themes of friendship, heroism and honor were fun to watch. He also says the cast is perfect, especially Natasha Rothwell.

#SonicTheHedgehog 2 is a sonic blast of nostalgic fun. Quite a bit more lore & extension of Sonic 1's story than I expected, which is fantastic. Knuckles and Tails make for beautiful additions to the cast. And the surprises this movie had ready to go blew me away. pic.twitter.com/Z3XmJNQY2zMarch 24, 2022 See more

Chris Killian of ComicBook.com likes the addition of Tails and Knuckles, and while Jim Carrey is amazing as Robotnik, this sequel allows its other stars to shine as well. He also advises audiences to stay past the credits:

Good news! #Sonic2 is every bit as fun as the first one and the kids’ll love it. The addition of Tails & Knuckles makes it feel more like Sonic. Once again, @JimCarrey is awesome as Robotnik, but this round, some of the other characters get some time to shine too. #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/K1DrzCvOy2March 24, 2022 See more

Erik Davis of Fandango agrees that Robotnik shines with his new powers , and says fans of the franchise will feast on the easter eggs . If the first movie is about discovering new family, the sequel looks at the power of friendship, and the relationship between Sonic and Tails is this critic’s favorite part:

Good news! #SonicMovie2 is A LOT of fun - a much bigger, more action-driven film than the first Sonic w/ great jokes & plenty for longtime fans. Jim Carrey is next-level maniacal as Robotnik, but for me it’s all Sonic, Tails & Knuckles. That trio delivers a TON of heart & humor pic.twitter.com/agkgQ1kwFVMarch 24, 2022 See more

Ash Crossen of ScreenRant said Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had the younger audience members in her screening howling, which sounds pretty promising:

#SonicMovie2 is a worthy successor. The kids in my theater were howling. It has all the winks, nods, nostalgia and laughs fans of the first movie could ever want, and feels more loyal to its game roots than ever. pic.twitter.com/gOEf0yR5qwMarch 24, 2022 See more

Plenty of critics seemed to think this sequel has stronger ties to the classic video game, helped by the addition of Tails and Knuckles. Nikki Novak of Fandango was one, saying this sequel is like a love letter to video game fans.

Just saw #SonicTheHedgehog 2 and it’s a love letter to video game lovers. Had a ton of fun with it. Unlike a lot of blockbusters the 3rd act is bananas and the strongest of the film. @JimCarrey reigns supreme. #Sonic @sonic_hedgehog pic.twitter.com/vlEckpuhglMarch 24, 2022 See more

Dana Abercrombie of The Koalition says this sequel outshines the original, and she can’t wait to see more of this franchise in the future.

#SonicMovie2 is EVERYTHING I wanted filled with moments I didn't know I was allowed to ask for. It makes the first #Sonic look like child's play. I witnessed children & adult collectively losing their minds. Overall, it made my heart smile, and I can't wait for the sequel. pic.twitter.com/bFrxRbyRAiMarch 24, 2022 See more

Dorian Parks of Geeks of Color says the cinematography of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 didn’t have to go as hard as it does, and she commends Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey for the way they bring their animated characters to life.

#SonicMovie2 is a real love letter to the blue blur. It takes everything you liked about the first film and gives you so much more. #Tails and #Knuckles are fantastic additions and Jim Carrey as #Robotnik is even more unhinged! pic.twitter.com/q7fl30NEazMarch 24, 2022 See more