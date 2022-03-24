Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying About The Sequel

The highly anticipated sequel is coming to theaters soon.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a surprise hit back in 2020 before the pandemic wreaked havoc on everything, and its sequel has been highly anticipated. Ben Schwartz returns as the titular hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and James Marsden is back as Tom — one of several actors reprising their roles from the original. Headed for theaters April 8, the movie was screened for critics, so let’s check out their first reactions.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Tom and Maddie (Tika Sumpter) in Hawaii to see Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) get married, Dr. Eggman (Jim Carrey) returns to search for the Master Emerald. Along with right-hand man Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub) and Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), Dr. Eggman tries to exact revenge on Sonic. The hedgehog joins forces with Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) to make sure the emerald doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. 

So what did the critics think after screening Sonic the Hedgehog 2? CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes says he really enjoyed it, and that its themes of friendship, heroism and honor were fun to watch. He also says the cast is perfect, especially Natasha Rothwell.

Chris Killian of ComicBook.com likes the addition of Tails and Knuckles, and while Jim Carrey is amazing as Robotnik, this sequel allows its other stars to shine as well. He also advises audiences to stay past the credits:

Erik Davis of Fandango agrees that Robotnik shines with his new powers, and says fans of the franchise will feast on the easter eggs. If the first movie is about discovering new family, the sequel looks at the power of friendship, and the relationship between Sonic and Tails is this critic’s favorite part:

Ash Crossen of ScreenRant said Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had the younger audience members in her screening howling, which sounds pretty promising:

Plenty of critics seemed to think this sequel has stronger ties to the classic video game, helped by the addition of Tails and Knuckles. Nikki Novak of Fandango was one, saying this sequel is like a love letter to video game fans. 

Dana Abercrombie of The Koalition says this sequel outshines the original, and she can’t wait to see more of this franchise in the future.

Dorian Parks of Geeks of Color says the cinematography of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 didn’t have to go as hard as it does, and she commends Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey for the way they bring their animated characters to life.

The first reactions to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are overwhelmingly positive! Many of the critics are praising Jim Carrey for his role, and it sounds like the addition of Tails and Knuckles add to the video game feel of the experience. We’ll be able to read the critics’ full reviews on March 28 — be sure to check back with CinemaBlend for those — but these first reactions might give you an idea about what to expect. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will premiere in theaters on Friday, April 8. In the meantime, check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is coming soon!

