'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Interviews With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz And More!
The cast of 'Sonic 2' including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marden and more discuss their new film.
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 cast members Jim Carrey ( Dr. Ivo Robotnik), Ben Schwartz (Sonic), James Marsden (Tom), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), Tika Sumpter (Maddie), Natasha Rothwell (Rachel), Lee Majdoub. (Agent Stone) and director Jeff Fowler discuss their new Sonic The Hedgehog film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. They chat about approaching the bigger and better sequel, introducing Tails and Knuckles, how the family has grown, and much more!
Video Chapters
- 0:00 - Intro
- 0:10 - Jim Carrey shares why he came back for the sequel
- 1:22 - James Marsden talks about raising Sonic and the burden of responsibility
- 2:13 - Colleen O’Shaughnessey talks about the love for Tails after his cameo in the first film
- 2:32 - Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell share their experience getting to do more in the sequel
- 3:24 - Director Jeff Fowler discusses the importance of character in story
- 3:54 - Natasha Rothwell speaks on how the family has changed since the first film
- 4:10 - Lee Majdoub on how he approached Agent Stone’s return
- 4:34 - Jim Carrey talks about the importance of seeing a story like this right now
- 5:06 - Ben Schwartz shares the ‘Parks and Rec’ reference that was cut from the film
- 6:04 - Jeff Fowler talks about getting to raise the bar and stakes for the sequel
- 6:44 - Sonic and Tails do a quick plug for the film!
