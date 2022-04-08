'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Interviews With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz And More!

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 cast members Jim Carrey ( Dr. Ivo Robotnik), Ben Schwartz (Sonic), James Marsden (Tom), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), Tika Sumpter (Maddie), Natasha Rothwell (Rachel), Lee Majdoub. (Agent Stone) and director Jeff Fowler discuss their new Sonic The Hedgehog film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. They chat about approaching the bigger and better sequel, introducing Tails and Knuckles, how the family has grown, and much more!

