Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s Director Teases Surprises Fans Will ‘Lose Their Minds’ Over In The Sequel
By Dirk Libbey published
Knuckles is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
When the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 dropped at the end of last week it revealed several characters and other elements from the video game series that fans would recognize. We saw Sonic’s sidekick Tails, we saw Knuckles the echidna, and we even saw the chaos emeralds. We saw so many brand new elements from the games that fans might think they’ve seen everything the new movie has in store, but director Jeff Fowler promises there’s even more that has yet to be revealed and fans are going to lose their minds when they see it.
I had a chance to speak with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler following the reveal of the movie’s first trailer, and I asked if, after revealing so much of what’s new in the upcoming film, there would be anything left to surprise fans. He promised not only that the movie has more that’s being kept behind the curtain, but when fans see what that is, they’re going to be cheering in the theater . Fowler explained...
It’s always a tough balancing act when putting trailers together, even when you aren’t dealing with backlash from fans. On the one hand, you want to put the cool stuff in the trailer because you want to use it to draw in the audience. At the same time, if you put in too much, there’s a fear that you can give everything away and then nobody feels a need to actually go see the movie, since they saw everything in the trailer.
If you’re afraid that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is giving the game away, Jeff Fowler says not to worry, because there are plenty more surprises to come. What those could be is anybody’s guess. Fowler also told me that he has already had thoughts about where this franchise could go in future movies, so it seems likely that more characters from the games will appear before long if more movies get made, but perhaps even more of them are coming in this movie, we just don’t know it yet.
