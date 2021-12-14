Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s Director Teases Surprises Fans Will ‘Lose Their Minds’ Over In The Sequel

When the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 dropped at the end of last week it revealed several characters and other elements from the video game series that fans would recognize. We saw Sonic’s sidekick Tails, we saw Knuckles the echidna , and we even saw the chaos emeralds. We saw so many brand new elements from the games that fans might think they’ve seen everything the new movie has in store, but director Jeff Fowler promises there’s even more that has yet to be revealed and fans are going to lose their minds when they see it.

I had a chance to speak with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler following the reveal of the movie’s first trailer, and I asked if, after revealing so much of what’s new in the upcoming film , there would be anything left to surprise fans. He promised not only that the movie has more that’s being kept behind the curtain, but when fans see what that is, they’re going to be cheering in the theater . Fowler explained...

That's half the fun. I mean, it's hard to withhold stuff when you know how excited fans are going to be to see it but If it were me and I was on the other side of this, I want surprises. I want to experience that surprise for the first time in a theater with a giant screen surrounded by my friends and get to sort of cheer and holler and have a moment that you just wouldn't get if you're just seeing [it] in a trailer. So we are absolutely holding back some stuff that I honestly think fans are just going to absolutely lose their minds for. That's all the detail I can offer.

It’s always a tough balancing act when putting trailers together, even when you aren’t dealing with backlash from fans . On the one hand, you want to put the cool stuff in the trailer because you want to use it to draw in the audience. At the same time, if you put in too much, there’s a fear that you can give everything away and then nobody feels a need to actually go see the movie, since they saw everything in the trailer.