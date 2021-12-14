Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s Director Has Already Thought About The Third Movie And Beyond
By Dirk Libbey published
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 isn't here yet, but the future for the franchise looks bright.
Last week we saw the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, and, unlike the first trailer for the original film, fans are very much on board with this one. It looks like the same fun adventure that the first film was. And while we’re still several months away from the new movie hitting screens. Director Jeff Fowler admits he’s already thinking about where the franchise might go in a third movie and maybe even beyond that. It's difficult not to.
I had a chance to speak with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler following the release of the trailer for the new movie. The sequel film will hit theaters almost exactly two years after the first movie arrived, which is a fast turn around considering that the first movie was released just before the pandemic shut down the world. I asked if the idea for Sonic 2 was something that was already in the works when the first movie was being made, and while that wasn’t the case in any official sense, Fowler said that it’s difficult to not think about where the future could take this series, assuming that there is a future. He explained...
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is already adding a lot of characters and ideas from the video games into the movie. We’re getting Sonic’s buddy Tails, we’re getting Knuckles, and we’ve had the introduction of the chaos emeralds. That’s a lot, but there’s still a lot more that could get added in future movie. I asked Fowler about his “favorites” mentioned above, and he wouldn’t quite let me know who they were, because that might reveal where this franchise could actually go. The director continued...
So while there’s no plan for a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie that we are aware of, nothing has been announced, there are at least some ideas floating around regarding where that movie, and perhaps even more, could go. There are many more characters who could be introduced. And if the new movie is even a fraction of the hit the first movie was, a sequel seems likely. Who we’ll see in the next film, Jeff Fowler maybe knows, but he’s not telling.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.