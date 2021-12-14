Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s Director Has Already Thought About The Third Movie And Beyond

Last week we saw the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie , and, unlike the first trailer for the original film , fans are very much on board with this one. It looks like the same fun adventure that the first film was. And while we’re still several months away from the new movie hitting screens. Director Jeff Fowler admits he’s already thinking about where the franchise might go in a third movie and maybe even beyond that. It's difficult not to.

I had a chance to speak with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler following the release of the trailer for the new movie. The sequel film will hit theaters almost exactly two years after the first movie arrived, which is a fast turn around considering that the first movie was released just before the pandemic shut down the world. I asked if the idea for Sonic 2 was something that was already in the works when the first movie was being made, and while that wasn’t the case in any official sense, Fowler said that it’s difficult to not think about where the future could take this series, assuming that there is a future. He explained...

Oh, it's hard not to think in those ways. Even if it's just optimism. I mean, as we were sort of ramping down on movie one, and finishing up the visual effects and getting it all kind of finalized. I mean, yeah, you just can't help but think about where it could go from there. And again, having so many great Sonic characters to pull from and 30 years of stories in material. And I have my favorites. And so you just, kind of spitball, and even in an unofficial way, start to think about that stuff.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is already adding a lot of characters and ideas from the video games into the movie. We’re getting Sonic’s buddy Tails, we’re getting Knuckles , and we’ve had the introduction of the chaos emeralds. That’s a lot, but there’s still a lot more that could get added in future movie. I asked Fowler about his “favorites” mentioned above, and he wouldn’t quite let me know who they were, because that might reveal where this franchise could actually go. The director continued...

You know, if I told you I would worry that might spoil some of what we've got planned. So I won't go into any specifics, which I apologize is a very lame answer. But I do have a lot of favorites. And I feel like in a lot of ways, it's even hard to choose who gets to come next or how they get [in].