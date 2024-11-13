Spider-Man: No Way Home Makeup Artist Recalls Hanging Out With The Three Peter Parkers And Jamie Foxx’s ‘Party’ Vibes, And I Wish I Could’ve Been A Fly On The Wall
"Party over here!"
Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearing its third anniversary, which is wild. It feels like yesterday that fans were over analyzing trailers and listening to Andrew Garfield denying his involvement. While many of us surely have fond memories from seeing the massive threequel in theaters, others who were involved with the project surely have sweet anecdotes. Makeup artist Vasilios Tanis does, as he spoke to CinemaBlend about hanging out with the three Peter Parker actors and enjoying Jamie Foxx’s party vibes. (Oh, to have been a fly on the wall.)
Vasilios Tanis took some time to speak with me in promotion of his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe endeavor – the well-reviewed Agatha All Along. Considering his work within the massive franchise, I couldn’t help but ask about his time on the set of the box office hit No Way Home. Tanis was very enthusiastic when recalling his experiences with director Jon Watts’ third Spidey film. Given his personal fandom, the experience was truly unforgettable for him:
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania artist is certainly living out fans’ dreams, in that he’s now able to contribute to comic book-related productions as a longtime superhero devotee. It’s tempting to merely feel jealous, but I’m happy for the seasoned makeup artist. Also, I totally understand just how he’d be so overwhelmed while on the set, as I’d probably be the same way. He did, after all, get to rub shoulders with various actors like Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Alfred Molina. Mr. Tanis went on to gush about being in their presence:
All of that sounds cool enough, but then you have to consider that the enthusiastic Jamie Foxx was also in the mix. The actor reprised his role as Max Dillon/Electro in the film and was quite enthusiastic about that in the lead-up to its release (so much so that he spoiled his involvement early on). When it comes to Foxx’s on-set energy, Vasilios Tanis suggested that the Oscar winner helped cultivate a party-like atmosphere, and his account of events sounds awesome:
Seriously, is anyone surprised to hear that Jamie Foxx knows how to have a good time? I tell you, I would’ve been downright elated to have been on set and taking all of that in. Alas, I’ll just have to live vicariously through the memories shared by the WandaVision makeup artist. Spider-Man: No Way Home is truly a special film, and I love hearing that the cast and crew had as much fun making it as many of us had watching it.
You can buy or rent Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Extended Version on Amazon Prime Video now. Also, be sure to stream Agatha All Along as well as the Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.