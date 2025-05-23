Charlie Cox Gets Real About Trying To Get Famous At The Same Time As Pals Like Jamie Dornan And Robert Pattinson (And The One Guy Who Didn’t Make It)

Charlie Cox’s career continues to thrive, particularly for being on the 2025 TV schedule for his return as Daredevil on Disney+, but it wasn’t a straight and narrow path for the actor to find success. Did you know that when Cox was trying to come up in Hollywood, he lived in a house with Jamie Dornan , Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield? Cox recalled the time the five Brits were all struggling to get auditions together, and it’s pretty wild that they all made it.

Except apparently they all didn’t make it. While talking about the time (circa 2008) when Cox was living with a group of future movie stars, he mentioned “there was actually another guy” who would hang with them who didn’t make the big time. Awkward. He wouldn’t elaborate on the nameless old pal, but he did reminisce on being in Los Angeles with the guys. In his words:

I have an amazing photo on my computer of the four of us on the beach in Venice, all unemployed, all broke, waiting for the next audition, basically waiting for someone to tell us we were talentless, so we could just go home and let go of this stupid dream.

When Cox stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month, he talked about how the actors would all help each other audition for “all the same parts” and then keep tabs on who heard back about the parts and who didn’t. When Kimmel asked him which of the group kind of broke through first, Cox said this:

My memory back then was that Andrew was dangerous. We were worried about him. And then the joke was… Jamie went through a very dry patch at one point, and we genuinely thought it was because he was too good looking. We’d say ‘You’re just not believable. You can get cast in anything.’

The truth of it is there ended up being parts to go around for all five of them during that time that helped them become the successful actors each of them are. For Cox, he got 2007’s Stardust alongside Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer before nabbing a role on Boardwalk Empire a few years later.

Jamie Dornan’s first movie was in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antionette before striking big on Once Upon A Time ahead of The Fall and Fifty Shades Of Grey. Redmayne was in Elizabeth: The Golden Age and The Other Boleyn Girl early on. Pattinson, of course, got Twilight, and Andrew Garfield got big in the 2010s with The Social Network and The Amazing Spider-Man after doing a few indie films.

You can watch Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock now with a Disney+ subscription. The entire first season of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming and Season 2 is already on the way.

Andrew Garfield previously talked about the group of guys, saying they are “still very close” and “sincerely fully support each other” in life as they continue to all lead lives they can surely relate to. Technically Cox’s Daredevil and Garfield’s Spider-Man were in the same movie via Spider-Man: No Way Home, but not in the same scene. They weren’t in the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal either, but how cool would it be if the fellow Marvel stars got to share the screen?

While Cox was in Los Angeles for Jimmy Kimmel Live, he also said he ran into Redmayne and ended up having an impromptu hangout with him to catch up. How sweet is this group of friends-turned-stars? Here’s hoping they get to work together (or at least reunite to recreate their photo) soon.