'Spiderhead' Interviews | Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth Jurnee Smollett & More!

“Spiderhead” stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, as well as director Joseph Kosinski and producer Eric Newman discuss their new Netflix original film with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O'Connell. Watch them discuss the film’s twisted script, the vague timeline, how Miles Teller and Joseph Kosinski are celebrating “Top Gun: Maverick’s” success, and much more.

