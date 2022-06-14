'Spiderhead' Interviews | Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth Jurnee Smollett & More!
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and Director Joseph Kosinski discuss their new Netflix film.
“Spiderhead” stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, as well as director Joseph Kosinski and producer Eric Newman discuss their new Netflix original film with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O'Connell. Watch them discuss the film’s twisted script, the vague timeline, how Miles Teller and Joseph Kosinski are celebrating “Top Gun: Maverick’s” success, and much more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:20 - When Miles Teller decided to take on “Spiderhead”
- 01:18 - When Jurnee Smollett decided to take on “Spiderhead”
- 01:58 - Chris Hemsworth on when “Spiderhead” takes place
- 02:41 - Miles Teller on when “Spiderhead” takes place
- 03:00 - Jurnee Smollett on when “Spiderhead” takes place
- 03:41 - Joseph Kosinski on when “Spiderhead” takes place
- 04:20 - Eric Newman on when to reveal plot twists
- 05:43 - Chris Hemsworth on navigating his character’s American accent
- 06:38 - Miles Teller on celebrating “Top Gun: Maverick’s” massive success
- 07:15 - Joseph Kosinski on celebrating “Top Gun: Maverick’s” massive success
- 07:48 - Chris Hemsworth on a potential crossover of “Interceptor,” “Extraction,” and “Expendables”
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.