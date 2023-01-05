Star Trek: Discovery's Doug Jones Shares Fun Story About Not Recognizing Hollywood 'Legend' David Cronenberg For First Scene With Kovich
The veteran actor didn't recognize the iconic director.
Star Trek: Discovery is gearing up for Season 5, and the upcoming season has already confirmed the return of the show's most cryptic character: Kovich. Legendary director David Cronenberg, who plays Kovich, may be well-known in Hollywood to many, but apparently, Doug Jones hasn't seen him too much in person. The actor recently shared a funny story about not knowing he was on set the first time they filmed together.
I spoke to Doug Jones about Star Trek: Discovery in promotion of the release of Season 4 on Blu-Ray, and during our conversation, got on the subject of working with David Cronenberg. Jones confirmed that the famed director and Discovery actor was a joy to work with and admitted that he initially didn't recognize him when they were filming his first scenes:
It's not too much of a surprise that Doug Jones wouldn't know David Cronenberg at first glance, as the acclaimed director isn't exactly known for his acting. While he's appeared sporadically in a handful of projects throughout his career, his role on Star Trek: Discovery as Kovich is one of his longest-running. There might even be some Trek fans out there who didn't recognize him but were fans of The Fly or any number of his other memorable movies.
And while his directing credits may be more known than his acting roles, Doug Jones assured CinemaBlend that David Cronenberg performs as well as any seasoned actor. In fact, Jones noted that Cronenberg is not one to make mistakes while performing, as much as Jones might want him to every now and again:
David Cronenberg had a pretty meaty episode alongside Doug Jones in Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 episode "...But To Connect." Kovich, Saru, Stamets, and others debated on what to do when the ship's A.I., Zora, became sentient and capable of making decisions that defied the orders of humans aboard the ship. That episode, as well as the 105 minutes worth of bonus features, should convince fans to pick up the Season 4 Blu-ray (opens in new tab), especially at this time when we're waiting on upcoming Trek shows.
And of course, anyone with a Paramount+ subscription can stream Star Trek: Discovery and all the scenes featuring David Cronenberg and Doug Jones to their heart's content. Season 5 is coming in 2023 as well, and based on what we know about it so far, it looks like fans are in for a treat.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
