Star Trek: Discovery's Doug Jones Shares Fun Story About Not Recognizing Hollywood 'Legend' David Cronenberg For First Scene With Kovich

Star Trek: Discovery is gearing up for Season 5, and the upcoming season has already confirmed the return of the show's most cryptic character: Kovich. Legendary director David Cronenberg, who plays Kovich, may be well-known in Hollywood to many, but apparently, Doug Jones hasn't seen him too much in person. The actor recently shared a funny story about not knowing he was on set the first time they filmed together.

I spoke to Doug Jones about Star Trek: Discovery in promotion of the release of Season 4 on Blu-Ray, and during our conversation, got on the subject of working with David Cronenberg. Jones confirmed that the famed director and Discovery actor was a joy to work with and admitted that he initially didn't recognize him when they were filming his first scenes:

When I first [worked with him] on set, I hadn’t really looked at the call sheet and wasn’t sure who we had. I was like, ‘Who is that nice elderly gentleman working with us? He’s so good and so nice!’ Then I realized that’s David fricken Cronenberg. How did we get a legend to take on this role when he’s out creating his own movies? I don’t think he needs to do it. He does it because he loves to do it. He loves being with us. I think the geek in him is satisfied in what Star Trek offers him.

It's not too much of a surprise that Doug Jones wouldn't know David Cronenberg at first glance, as the acclaimed director isn't exactly known for his acting. While he's appeared sporadically in a handful of projects throughout his career, his role on Star Trek: Discovery as Kovich is one of his longest-running. There might even be some Trek fans out there who didn't recognize him but were fans of The Fly or any number of his other memorable movies.

And while his directing credits may be more known than his acting roles, Doug Jones assured CinemaBlend that David Cronenberg performs as well as any seasoned actor. In fact, Jones noted that Cronenberg is not one to make mistakes while performing, as much as Jones might want him to every now and again:

David Cronenberg is such a dream of a man to know and to work with. And, talk about how old I am. He’s the one cast member who out-ages me, and he shows up with these paragraphs of intricate dialogue with names and figures and jargon. He is off-book and ready to go every time. He barely ever goes up on his lines. He puts us all to shame. I’m like, ‘Good gosh, David Cronenberg, no one would forgive you if you messed up a time or two!’

David Cronenberg had a pretty meaty episode alongside Doug Jones in Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 episode "...But To Connect." Kovich, Saru, Stamets, and others debated on what to do when the ship's A.I., Zora, became sentient and capable of making decisions that defied the orders of humans aboard the ship. That episode, as well as the 105 minutes worth of bonus features, should convince fans to pick up the Season 4 Blu-ray (opens in new tab), especially at this time when we're waiting on upcoming Trek shows.

And of course, anyone with a Paramount+ subscription can stream Star Trek: Discovery and all the scenes featuring David Cronenberg and Doug Jones to their heart's content. Season 5 is coming in 2023 as well, and based on what we know about it so far, it looks like fans are in for a treat.