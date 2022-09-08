Star Trek: Discovery Reveals First Look And New Details For Thrilling Adventure Coming In Season 5

Star Trek: Discovery is currently in production mode for Season 5, and after a tremendously epic end to Season 4 , fans are no doubt eager for Captain Michael Burnham’s next big adventure to begin. It looks like showrunner Michelle Paradise has something quite large indeed in store for Season 5, as the first image and synopsis tease an massive mission filled with mystery and danger.

If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to re-up that Paramount+ subscription . Coming out of the Star Trek Day celebration, the first details for Season 5 of Discovery are here, and it sounds like the crew is heading on a mission that will put them up against fearsome enemies and mysterious unknown forces (though maybe nothing as mysterious as 10-C ). Read all about it below to learn about the upcoming mission to seek out an “ancient power”:

In Season 5, Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

There’s something about the term ancient power that gives me an Indiana Jones kind of vibe. I’m sure this power will create some sort of major problem if it falls into the wrong hands, but beyond that, I think there are many fans excited for the Discovery crew to embark on a mission in which the fate of the entire galaxy is not immediately at stake (it sounds like we could see more space pirates , though). Instead, this has the makings of a race between Starfleet and other major factions of the era to obtain a great power, which sounds unlike a lot of what this corner of the Trek-dom has tackled previously.

Michael Burnham is still a Captain in the upcoming adventure, but that doesn’t mean she won’t get her hands dirty in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Check out this first look photo from the upcoming season which shows Burnham racing along on a vehicle, and presumably attempting to escape that massive dust storm behind her:

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Day also showed off a behind-the-scenes video of Discovery Season 5, and while there wasn’t much revealed in the way of plot, there was one important detail on display. One segment from the video showed Blu Del Barrio hanging out on the lot with Mary Wiseman, which could be very good news for Tilly fans!

Tilly left the Discovery to teach at Starfleet Academy in Season 4, but appeared in the season finale to help aid in Starfleet’s defense of the anomaly. I’m choosing to take Wiseman’s appearance on set a positive sign that she will be involved in Season 5, though we can’t say for how long or how often that may be. David Ajala is also mentioned among the cast mentioned for Season 5, so hopefully we’ll get to see Burnham and Booker reunite and further heal those wounds following his betrayal of the Federation .