Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Paul Wesley Reveals His ‘Kirk/Spock Dynamic’ With Ethan Peck, Plus Details About Their Characters In Season 2
The actor talked about his Strange New Worlds co-star.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale, “A Quality of Mercy.” Read at your own risk!
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds recently wrapped up Season 1, and boy, what an adventure it was. Paramount+ subscribers saw Captain Pike live out a “What-if?” scenario in which he avoided his training accident and fought a Romulan ship alongside a familiar captain who fans know well: James T. Kirk. Paul Wesley made a surprise debut in the Season 1 finale and even had an encounter with Ethan Peck’s Spock. The exchange may not be quite what fans wanted, but Wesley shared some details with CinemaBlend about how they’ll progress in Season 2.
Spock and Kirk are an iconic duo in Star Trek, but in Pike’s alternate reality that he experienced, they never had the chance to forge that strong bond. The two share a couple of interactions in the finale, however, and will ultimately build a strong bond in the actual future beyond Strange New Worlds. I asked Paul Wesley whether he talked out those scenes with actor Ethan Peck, and he shared that the two actually have a Spock/Kirk dynamic at the present, plus just a smidgen of information on Season 2:
It’s amazing to hear that the new Kirk and Spock actors are now friends. It’s also good to hear that we’ll see more of the two characters interacting in Season 2, considering that wasn’t a given with Kirk’s current status in Strange New Worlds. As CinemaBlend learned earlier in the season, Kirk will be an officer on the Farragut in Season 2. The season finale further confirmed that, as Pike evaluated Kirk’s file once he returned from the alternate reality shown to him in the time crystal.
Paul Wesley did tease more scenes with Spock in Strange New Worlds Season 2, but added something that’s important to note. Wesley alluded to how one moment in the Season 1 finale spoke to what’s in store for Season 2:
Paul Wesley threw in a joke at the end there that might raise a few eyebrows, though Anson Mount assured to CinemaBlend in so many words that Pike isn’t going anywhere. Strange New Worlds is a pre-Kirk Enterprise show, so perhaps we shouldn’t head into Season 2 immediately wondering what Kirk is up to, but rather how he factors into the story of the current bridge crew.
Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds recently completed production, and many in the cast claim it’s even better than Season 1. That’s a pretty high bar to set given the praise by critics and fans alike, so it’ll be interesting to see what new adventures are on the way, and how the crew responds to them.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety over on Paramount+ (opens in new tab). The wait is on for the next Star Trek series, and for the litany of shows planned beyond.
