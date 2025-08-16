Following Logan Paul’s Lavish Italian Wedding, I Can’t Stop Watching The Video Of His Brother Jake Punching The Cake

Logan Paul just celebrated a major accomplishment, as he’s now a married man. The ( highly paid) 30-year-old media personality exchanged vows with model Nina Agdal, with whom he shares a daughter. Agdal and Paul exchanged vows in Lake Como, Italy this past week during an expensive-looking ceremony. Unsurprisingly, among the guests was Logan’s younger brother, Jake, who seemed to enjoy the festivities. Wildly enough, though, Jake got into a “fight” with the couple’s large cake, and the video of that is so addictive.

Throughout his time in Italy, 28-year-old Jake Paul really seemed to be soaking up the experience. He took to his Instagram to share photos and videos that showcase Logan’s wedding ceremony, scenic views and more. In spite of all that, though, it’s very difficult not to take notice of the cake video Jake shared. In the clip, Jake can be seen taking jabs at the cake while Logan roots him on. At the same time, plenty of guests surrounded Jake as he sought to put a dent in the large pastry. Take a look:

First and foremost, this kind of situation feels so on-brand for the Paul brothers that it actually hurts. The two are known for their over-the-top antics, which typically go viral, so this definitely tracks. In the video (which has over 99,000 likes as of this writing), Jake seemed to be living for the moment, though. As can be seen, after he finished punching into the cake, he and Logan embraced. Needless to say, I think that’s one wedding night that the guests won’t soon forget and, all the while, I won’t forget this cake video.

It also makes sense that Jake Paul – who knows some people dislike him – would have the urge to fight the cake, given that he’s a professional boxer. He’s had matches with more than a few stars over the years, and 2024 marked arguably the most publicized match of his career. Paul fought Mike Tyson in a live-streamed match that’s still available for Netflix subscription holders. While Paul emerged victorious, a number of people criticized him before and after the bout for taking on Tyson, who was 58 at the time of the match.

Paul vs. Tyson – as well as the former’s matches with other aging boxers – is now seemingly being referenced in the comment section of the cake video as well. One commentator referred to the cake as “a retired UFC fighter,” while another said “that cake was 59” years of age. Nevertheless, Paul continues to carve out his path in the boxing business, as he hit a milestone earlier this year when he was ranked 14th among the fighters in the cruiserweight division of the WBA. Now, some believe he deserves a title shot.

Getting away from the fighting aspect of all this, Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s wedding seemed to be quite lovely. Jake posted a brief video of the couple exchanging vows and captioned it with, “I’ve seriously been crying.” On his Instagram story, Jake also posted a photo featuring himself, his fiancé, Jutta Leerdam, as well as his brother and new sister-in-law. Check it out:

As someone who’s been interested in visiting Italy, I can definitely appreciate the Pauls’ decision to get married there. On the other hand, as someone who enjoys good cake, I’m feeling a way that Jake went in so hard on damaging his brother and sister-in-law’s. It’s certainly possible that there was more than one cake at the wedding but, if not, I hope the bride and groom at least got to taste it first.

I still do find this video to be surprisingly entertaining, though, and I’m going to try my best not to rewatch it too many times. Those who want to see more of Jake and Logan’s shenanigans, can grab an HBO Max subscription and check out the siblings’ reality TV series, Paul American.