I'm Hyped For Paradise Season 2 After Sterling K. Brown's Wrap Video, But One Comment Got Me Sad All Over Again About Season 1's Big Death

It would probably be incorrect to say that Paradise was a big surprise for me when it hit the 2025 TV schedule, because I’d never bet against Dan Fogelman and Sterling K. Brown to deliver the goods. However, I wasn’t expecting that the political thriller/disaster series would make me so emotional in the same way as This Is Us. I can’t wait to see what’s next for the Emmy-nominated series, and fans just got a big update from Brown himself.

Paradise Season 2 has wrapped, Sterling K. Brown announced via Instagram. While I know we still have a while to wait before we can expect new episodes, I’m so hyped to know how far along in the process they are — at least I was until I saw a comment that made me upset over that big Season 1 death again. First, take a look at SKB’s video:

Sterling K. Brown strolled around the set as he thanked fans for “riding” with him and his colleagues. He said they’re hoping to give us something “as good if not better” for Paradise Season 2. It was a bittersweet day, the Oscar-nominated actor said but, in addition to being excited for us to see their work on the upcoming season, SKB even expressed hope for a third season!

It’s all very exciting, and fans hit the comment section with enthusiasm. But, as I scrolled through the “congratulations” and dancing gifs, one comment sent a jolt through me that I was not expecting. Jon Beavers, who played agent Billy Pace on Season 1 wrote:

Congratulations, Big Boss!! 🍾

Whyyyyyyy? Why is Jon Beavers doing this to me? I was definitely not ready to be reminded of his character's Season 1 death.

Now, I’m on record as saying that I think James Marsden’s Cal was the most tragic figure of Season 1, and I stand by that. But we all knew going in that President Bradford was murdered, so his actual death wasn’t the most jarring. I think many fans would agree it was Billy Pace getting killed by his girlfriend, fellow agent Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom), that was far more shocking and frustrating.

Several fans replied to his comment to share their own grief over the loss of Billy, writing:

Xavier BETTER have found Billy’s long lost twin brother out there! – @mamasheesh

– @mamasheesh [Jon Beavers] I hope you were just playing dead in season 1 – @bethwilliamsss014

– @bethwilliamsss014 We are Ok with a Billy clone as well. – @iggy_the_dissectologist

Anybody who’s watched Dan Fogelman’s previous hit show This Is Us knows that a character’s death doesn’t mean we never see the actor again. We’ll have to wait and see if Jon Beavers — and James Marsden, for that matter — do end up making anymore appearances on Paradise.

What we do know is that Shailene Woodley has been added to the cast for Season 2 and, as SKB’s Xavier Collins heads above ground to find his wife and other survivors, Sinatra’s underground “paradise” seems to be at a real risk of erupting into full-blown chaos. I can’t freaking wait.

Paradise Season 2 is expected to hit Hulu in 2026.