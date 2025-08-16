Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Scorpion Actor Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing BTS Teases Amid Filming

Spidey’s rogues’ gallery is filling up fast in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, one foe who has stolen the conversation is Michael Mando’s returning Mac Gargan, a.k.a. Scorpion. First introduced in 2017's Homecoming, Gargan has been lingering on the sidelines ever since and was last seen in a post-credits scene in which he tried to learn the web-slinger's true identity. Now, with production underway on Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing, Mando is seemingly keep fans (and himself) entertained by sharing BTS teases.

A recent post from Mando's Instagram stories revealed a vicious prosthetic for his character's scar, which fans saw in Homecoming. The striking image coincides with the release of several official BTS videos of Holland in his new suit. Check out Mando's cool pic down below:

(Image credit: Michael Mando)

Earlier this month, the actor dropped a black-and-white Instagram selfie that revealed Gargan’s signature scorpion tattoo on his neck. Mando’s post, which featured a playful caption and that visual wink, came on the heels of news that Gargan would appear in the film along with Avenger Bruce Banner. Take a look at Mando's original post:

A post shared by Michael Mando (@michaelmando) A photo posted by on

Now, speculation heats up over whether Michael Mando will finally don Scorpion’s iconic green armor and tail. One thing is sure, with the Orphan Black alum’s steady stream of cryptic teases, it feels less a matter of “if” than “when” the secret slips. Surely, fans are hoping Gargan’s comeback means more than just another supporting villain beat.

Reports have long suggested that the upcoming Marvel movie would feature multiple villains, from street-level threats like Tombstone and Boomerang or a high-flying danger like Tarantula. Some theories have even started to connect Mac Gargan to the sliver of Venom’s symbiote left behind in No Way Home, which could elevate Scorpion into one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous adversaries yet.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is hub for the MCU, and that includes Spider-Man movies. Get the ad-supported plan for $9.99 a month. Also, go ad-free by paying $15.99 monthly. There's also the option to save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a year.

It might feel like fans are reaching when they shout “symbiote” whenver Michael Mando drops a tease, but there’s comic-book precedent that makes the theory worth entertaining. Back in the mid-2000s, Marvel’s Knights: Spider-Man line threw Mac Gargan into a wild new chapter. In issue #10 (January 12, 2005), the alien symbiote that once made Eddie Brock and then briefly Angelo Fortunato into Venom decided to shack up with Gargan. The result? A supercharged Scorpion who suddenly had more than a tail to swing around, he had Venom’s teeth, claws, and unhinged brutality.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

For a time, Gargan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Norman Osborn’s Sinister Twelve, giving Spider-Man one of his nastiest fights in years. Even then, Peter managed to put him down, but the point was made: Gargan wasn’t just another forgettable bruiser anymore. By wearing the symbiote, he clawed his way out of Spidey’s B-list rogues’ gallery and cemented himself as a player, one with the kind of edge that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are now hungry to see on the big screen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marvel Studios and Sony are keeping quiet, but the writing seems to be on the wall, or at least on Michael Mando’s Instagram grid. Brand New Day is still early in production, so we'll have to wait and see how everything shakes out. For now, fans can revisit nearly all of Spidey’s big-screen adventures, as the bulk of them are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day lands in theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule on July 31.