'They Say Don't Meet Your Heroes, But You Do Want To Meet Steven Spielberg.' This BTS Story About The Famous Director's 'Curiosity' Has Me In My Feels
Steven Spielberg is apparently as wonderful to talk to in person as we'd all hoped.
Jon M. Chu is one of the hottest directors in the world right now thanks to his smash hit Wicked: Part One. The film is already one of the highest grossing films of the year, and it apparently has a big fan in one of the hottest directors of all time in Steven Spielberg.
Speaking with Jake Hamilton of our own Reelblend podcast, Chu says that Steven Spielberg has lived up to all of his expectations as one of the director's heroes. Spielberg helped launch Chu’s career and the two saw Wicked together recently, and then spent a lot of time talking about it after the fact. Chu explained…
Oh to have been a fly on the wall during this conversation. Steven Spielberg recently made West Side Story, a project that he had long wanted to do because of his personal love of musicals. One can imagine these two had a lot to talk about when it came to the work involved in directing some complex films.
While Steven Spielberg is no stranger to musicals, or to movies with heavy use of visual effects, West Side Story didn’t necessarily have a lot of those, so Spielberg likely had a lot of questions for Jon M. Chu regarding how he brought it all together. One would think Steven Spielberg knows everything thee is to know about making movies, but perhaps it’s his endless curiosity that makes him so good at his job. Check out Chu’s full comments on Spielberg below.
A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)
A photo posted by on
If most of us ever met Steven Spielberg, we’d likely be the one asking him endless questions. Chu admits to being apprehensive about answering some of them for feat that his way of doing things might not meet with the Oscar winner’s approval, but there’s certainly no indication that was the case. At this point it seems likely Wicked will win its own Oscars, as it will likely be in contention in multiple categories.
The closest I’ve ever gotten to Steven Spielberg is seeing his introduction at the beginning of the E.T. Adventure at Universal Studios Florida, but this whole exchange tells me that if I ever did have a chance to meet him or interview him, it would be everything I could possibly hope for.
Both directors have a very exciting future, Chu, of course, has the upcoming Wicked: Part Two set for next year, while Spielberg has an upcoming project of his own, though it's one we know little about. One imagines these two will have plenty to discuss going forward.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.