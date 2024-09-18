The Story Behind How Futurama's Legendary Nixon Impression Was Born, According To Billy West

With just two more episodes left in the 2024 TV schedule , it’s almost time to say goodbye to a beloved animated series once again. However, knowing Futurama ’s post-Season 12 fate ahead of time, none of us should be worrying about the TV child of creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen going anywhere any time soon.

Now that we all know we can invest even more into one of the best animated TV shows of all time, let’s dig a little deeper into its historically hysterical bench of supporting characters. More specifically, I want to talk about the story of how series star Billy West came up with his legendary impression of former US President Richard Nixon.

It’s a story of both creative nurturing and childhood memories, the result being so crafty it could stage the moon landing…ON VENUS! Arooo!

(Image credit: 20th Century Animation)

The Part Of Matt Groening’s Approach That Shaped Billy West’s Nixon Impression For Futurama

As a hardcore Futurama fan, I couldn’t resist the invitation to participate in the press days for Season 12’s debut. With access to a room that consisted of Billy West and Lauren Tom, there are certain things I had to inquire about when it came to my Futurama fandom, leading to our talk about his one-of-a-kind portrayal of one Richard Milhouse Nixon.

As part of what he revealed to CinemaBlend, West told me the following story about how he was inspired to go so crazy with the ex-POTUS in the first place:

It doesn't sound anything like him. … You know, what I wanted to do is [take] a cue from Matt [Groening]. He inspires me to try to throw a hook on things. You know, just don't have it come out where everything's what it's supposed to be. You’ve gotta throw something in that makes people go, ‘Why the hell would somebody do that?’ And I like that factor. … That became a signature of him because, like I told you, I get inspired by the ideas that Matt has. He just, he never runs out of ideas for characters or hooks or stuff. So I was inspired. Billy West - CinemaBlend

A disembodied exaggeration of the 37th President of the United States, Futurama’s Nixon is a paranoid leader who’ll do anything to seize power. That drive has led to his inclusion in some of Futurama’s most rewatchable episodes , such as “A Head in the Polls,” as well as recent resurgences in Season 11’s “The Impossible Stream” and “Rage Against the Vaccine.”

While he’s not a core member of the Planet Express crew, Richard Nixon is outrageous enough to have made a memorable impact on the world(s) of Futurama. And why wouldn’t he be, considering this is how the episode introducing the cheerful lad ended?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I cannot tell you how many times I’ve revisited that clip since it first aired almost 25 years ago. What I can say is that I absolutely had to revisit that episode as I prepped for the Futurama interviews in general. And yes, it does indeed hold up to the lens of modern viewing.

Since this is a Matt Groening co-created series, having a memorable stable of recurring characters could more than likely be the key to the oft-cancelled series’ longevity with fans. And anyone who questions that claim can always check out this list of The Simpsons’ popular post-Season 1 characters , with the option to correct their opinion.

The madness of Groening and giving his characters hooks was only the beginning of the comedic resurrection of Richard Nixon. For the rest of that story, we need to go back into Billy West’s childhood, as a historic first led to a lasting impression of the California politician that would then form a classic Futurama character trait.

(Image credit: 20th Century Animation)

How Billy West’s Childhood Memories Of Richard Nixon Inspired His Futurama Character

It wouldn’t be a Futurama story without a little bit of childhood trauma, would it? That point definitely stands throughout Season 12’s recurring themes of bleak dystopian capitalism and abandonment issues. However, these are the ongoing adventures of the Planet Express, which means that humor needs to be injected into the heavy stuff.

Which absolutely falls into the Hulu original’s recurring portrayal of this controversial political figure. Even Richard Nixon’s most vehement detractors probably couldn’t have predicted how Billy West would turn to the world of monster movies for his Nixon variant.

And as he shared with CinemaBlend, the sort of “hook” this voice acting legend used to flavor his performance came from that fateful night. But first, let’s hear what Mr. West had to essay about the Nixon/Kennedy debate in general:

When I was a boy I saw the Nixon/Kennedy debate on television. It was the first televised debate. And Kennedy looked like a game show host, and Nixon just looked like a sweat hog. He was matching [the backdrop], he was sweating, and his beard was coming in. Everybody back then saw it and was like, ‘Too bad,’ because the people that listened to the audio thought he won the debate. But the people that watched it were like, ‘Yikes,’ including me. Billy West - CinemaBlend

To be fair, the Nixon/Kennedy debate of 1960 is one of those famed events that has landed across the landscape of pop culture. Even the first season of Mad Men had the good folks of Sterling Cooper trying to get Dick Nixon elected, and to disastrous results. But to really get a feel of how big of a moment this was, you really do need to see it.

In the name of cultural history lessons, and the betterment of one’s enjoyment of Futurama, feel free to peruse the first TV debate between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy:

Kennedy vs. Nixon: The first 1960 presidential debate - YouTube Watch On

So what does an historically bad debate performance have to do with the “Aroo” of it all? Well, Futurama’s future voice artist had some very era-appropriate concerns when it came to then Vice President Richard Nixon’s appearance. Tying it all together is this final portion of Billy West’s pivotal memory:

I said to my mom, ‘Mom, he looks like he's gonna turn into a werewolf.’ And so that was the whole [concept]. The writers go to me, ‘How come you do that ‘Aroo’ with, with Nixon?’ And I said, ‘What? You don't like it?’ And they go, ‘No, we love it. We just don't know why you do it.’ And I said, ‘Because he was on TV going, ‘I wanna be…I wanna be president of the United States because Aroo. Arooo.’ Billy West - CinemaBlend

The fact that Nixon’s vice president Spiro Agnew was portrayed as a headless Frankenstein’s monster of sorts makes even more Classic-Universal-Monsters-sense with this knowledge. It also helps me appreciate Billy West’s efforts in crafting this landmark addition to his stable of Futurama characters, as the emphasis of fun over historical accuracy helps further sharpen the very pointed dialogue he delivers.

Much like Darryl Hammond’s Sean Connery impression from Saturday Night Live’s Celebrity Jeopardy sketches, Mr. West’s Richard Nixon will always have a place in my dark and comedic heart. I'd venture to guess that the cast and writing staff of Futurama feel the same, especially when the Hulu era's 2023 premiere featured Nixon aroo-ing his way into the streaming age.

At this point, I'm looking forward to seeing what sort of shenanigans the ex-president will get into whenever he appears again. In fact, I wonder if he's behind the recent trend of unresolved world ending catastrophes that have been introduced in the last couple of Futurama episodes? I guess I'll just have to follow the money to find out.