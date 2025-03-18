One Thing The Suits: LA Team Did For Enrico Colantoni That Had Never Happened In His Years On Shows Like Just Shoot Me! And Veronica Mars

There's a first time for everything.

Warning: SPOILERS for the Suits LA episode “Batman Returns” are ahead!

In addition to Suits LA’s latest episode seeing Gabriel Macht reprise Harvey Specter for its flashback storyline, another celebrity actor appeared as themselves following Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt carrying out those duties last week. “Batman Returns,” which can now be streamed with a Peacock subscription, saw Just Shoot Me! And Veronica Mars’ Enrico Colantoni requiring the services of Josh McDermitt’s Stuart Lane and Bryan Greenberg’s Rick Dodsen. Colantoni revealed to CinemaBlend that Suits LA marked a first for him in his nearly-40 years of acting, and it’s thanks to McDermitt.

Ahead of “Batman Returns” airing on the 2025 TV schedule, I had the pleasure of speaking with Colantoni about his time on Suits LA, where he played an exaggerated version of himself who cut, shall we say, a “full package” of the male anatomy into his neighbor’s petunias with a chainsaw. When I asked Colantoni what his experience was like working with McDermitt and Greenberg, he started off by telling me:

Well, I've been doing this for a long time, and I've never had the lead of a show email me beforehand and just say hi. And Josh was the first guy to ever do that as long as I've been doing that, and he just set the tone as far as what I was coming into. So he was absolutely lovely and welcoming.

It was awfully nice of Josh McDermitt to get in touch with Enrico Colantoni ahead of them shooting their Suits LA scenes. It’s also ironic since within the series, the fictional Colantoni and Stuart Lane did not get along. Stuart immediately didn’t buy the actor claiming he didn’t commit that act of vandalism, which is why he brought in Rick Dodsen to help him play good cop, bad cop. Eventually Colantoni not only admitted to the act (he had no choice since there was security footage of him), he did it after his neighbor fooled him with a fake police phone call, as well because his children were so enamored with the man’s TikTok content.

Colantoni enjoyed the time he spent with both McDermitt and Greenberg, but it was McDermitt especially who left an impression on him. But it wasn’t just for the email, as these two also both worked with the late George Segal on separate sitcoms. As Colantoni explained:

They were both lovely, but Josh stood out for me in that he extended himself right away before we even met. And we had a history with George Segal and his relationship with George and my relationship with George. So that sort of made it easier to hate each other in those scenes, and really just go and have a lot of fun in those scenes. He really set a safety net for me to really have fun with him.

Enrico Colantoni worked with George Segal for the entirety of NBC’s Just Shoot Me! (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription), while Josh McDermitt worked with him on Retied at 35, which aired for two seasons on TV Land. The latter was the last sitcom Segal worked on before he joined The Goldbergs, where he played Pops until he passed away in 2021. That extra connective thread helped make Colantoni’s experience working with McDermitt all the more special.

With Patton Oswalt having thought up a way to return to Suits LA someday, perhaps Enrico Colantoni could also stop by the NBC series again, and then he’d get to continue bonding with Josh McDermitt. For now, there’s plenty of other things things to look forward in the weeks ahead on Suits LA, including two more appearances from Gabriel Macht and fellow Suits alum Rick Hoffman reprising Louis Litt.

