The Batman Has A Deleted Arkham Scene Where Robert Pattinson’s Batman Meets And Speaks With That Massive Cameo Character
By Sean O'Connell published
Why cut this?
This story will contain spoilers for The Batman. Not for scenes that made it, because it pertains to a deleted sequence. But that scene will tie to scenes that you DO see in the movie, so if you do not want to know, exit now.
If you are still reading this story, then you have seen Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and you know what happens at the end of the movie. Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader has triumphed over The Riddler (Paul Dano) and banished him to Arkham Asylum, where Riddler starts a conversation with a mysterious cellmate about “comeback stories” in Gotham. They share a riddle about friendship, and this mysterious character (played by Barry Keoghan of The Eternals) begins to cackle, hinting at him becoming The Joker of this world.
Matt Reeves will tell you that the character in that cell ISN’T yet the Joker, and that he will have to go through a few more significant transitions before he fully embraces his identity as the Clown Prince of Crime. But he thought it was important to establish that character as existing in this world, and even having a relationship with The Batman (Robert Pattinson). In fact, as Reeves tells CinemaBlend, we almost saw more of these two together on screen. He says:
The Batman is a three-hour movie, so suggesting that scenes were trimmed out might surprise some audience members. Especially a scene involving more of the character who is expected to morph into The Joker. Given that this is Year Two of the Bruce Wayne we are meeting, I did ask Matt Reeves who his Batman might have faced off against in his rookie campaign, given what Pattinson says about his own preparation, and the director once again pointed to Barry Keoghan’s mysterious villain… making him even more important in Batman’s world.
Matt Reeves went on to tell us:
As you can tell, Matt Reeves has put plenty of thought into the development of this unique take on Gotham, establishing a deep legacy for the main characters and also weaving the history of the Waynes, the Arkhams, and the lifelong criminals into the tapestry that makes up The Batman. Our own Eric Eisenberg praises that development in his review of The Batman, while Robert Pattinson is now on record as to who he thinks the villain of a Batman sequel might be.
The Batman is in theaters as we speak. Check out our guide to upcoming DC Movies to see what will arrive in theaters in its wake.
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
