Daryl Hannah Slams Love Story: ‘Not Even A Remotely Accurate Representation Of My Life’
The acclaimed actress and activist has finally spoken.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Ryan Murphy’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has been receiving heaps of praise from critics since before its debut on the 2026 TV schedule. However, Hollywood actress and activist Daryl Hannah, who dated JFK Jr. for a number of years in the ‘90s, isn’t singing the show’s praises.
In a recent New York Times guest essay titled “Daryl Hannah: How Can ‘Love Story’ Get Away with This?” the Splash and Blade Runner star spoke out to defend herself in response to the FX show’s portrayal of her in the years leading up to the 1999 tragedy that took the lives of Kennedy and Bessette. Hannah’s problems with the show have less to do with the Dree Hemingway (the great-granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway) playing her but more to do with the way she is presented:
While Hannah, who has dozens of credits to her name, fully understands that storytelling requires tension and an obstacle for the main characters to overcome, she doesn’t think a real, living person should be treated as a narrative device. These false assertions, as she put it, do nothing but put one woman down to prop up another.
If the presentation of Hannah as a mere obstacle and narrative device constructed to propel the plot in Love Story isn’t bad enough, the portrayal has also started to impact her everyday life.
The Actress Has Received ‘Hostile’ And ‘Threatening’ Messages In Recent Weeks
Later on in the guest essay, Hannah stated that while she has endured and remained silent about “outrageous lies, crappy stories, and unflattering characterizations” in the past, she felt she had to stand up for herself, especially after receiving “hostile” and “threatening” messages from strangers:
Hannah, who is justifiably upset about her portrayal as a needy, coke-addicted, and manipulative character instead of a real person on Love Story, no longer wanted her silence to be “mistaken for an agreement with lies.”
If you want to see what the show is all about, despite Hannah's misgivings about her portrayal, new episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette drop every Thursday on FX and stream with a Hulu subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.