The Eternity Director Explains What He Thinks Happens After The Movie Ends
What happened after that?
Spoilers, obviously, for Eternity are ahead! You can stream the movie now with an Apple TV subscription.
Eternity wasn’t just one of the best romances of 2025; it was one of the best movies of 2025, period. The fantastical romance set in the afterlife left me swooning, as Elizabeth Olsen’s Joan chose between her first love, Callum Turner’s Luke, and her long-time husband, Miles Teller’s Larry. Now, as the movie hits streaming, I’m thinking about these three and their ending all over again, as well as what the director told us about what happened to these characters after the credits rolled.
When Eternity was released in theaters, CinemaBlend spoke to the co-writer/director David Freyne about how the script evolved while filming the movie and that ending. Specifically, Hannah Saulic asked him if Joan and Larry were OK after we left them on the run and in an abandoned eternity. In response, he said:
Personally, I'd like to read it as they lived happily ever after.
Now, to review, for the majority of Eternity, Joan was trying to pick which man she wanted to spend her eternity with and which eternity they wanted to spend it in. Toward the end, after Joan almost chose neither of them, Larry found her, and said she should go with Luke if that was what would make her happiest. So, she went with Turner’s character.
However, while in eternity with him, she realized that her eternity was meant to be spent with Larry. The thing is, once you choose an eternity, you can’t leave it. So, once Joan finally made it back to the junction and found her husband, they had to make a run for it. They ended up in a lovely little suburban discontinued eternity that looks a whole lot like where they spent their lives, and I always assumed that they lived happily there. It sounds like that’s what the director thinks too, as he told us:
Just to really make sure they’re doing well, CinemaBlend asked if Larry and Joan are “currently running” from the folks who are trying to catch them. While it seems like that could be possible, the director likes to believe that they’re comfortable and living happily in their eternity:
To quote both Hannah Saulic and David Freyne, “I love that for them.” Larry and Joan (and Luke, too) deserve only the best, and I like to think they’re content in their eternity. While it’s against the rules to leave an eternity, I’m sure happy Joan rebelled and found her long-time husband. And now, I’m thrilled to know that they’re living happily ever after in their little abandoned suburban eternity.
If you’d like to go back and watch the story that led them to this home, you can stream Eternity on Apple TV.
