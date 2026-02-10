Madelaine Petsch Digs Into The Strangers: Chapter 3 Ending And The Big Final Showdown With Scarecrow
Spoilers!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for the ending of The Strangers: Chapter 3. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!
The Strangers: Chapter 3 brings an end to what is most definitely a traumatic journey for Madelaine Petsch’s Maya Lucas. At the start of the journey, she’s a young woman with a loving boyfriend and an exciting job opportunity ahead of her… but that’s before she gets to know Scarecrow, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl, and her life becomes filled with violence and viscera (and a wild boar attack). It all leads to a climactic showdown between the final girl and the hooded hulk in the third act of the third movie, and according to Petsch, her character’s choices in the moment are meant to be perceived as anything but clear.
As captured in the video above, I had the chance to interview the actress last month during the virtual press day for The Strangers: Chapter 3, and my final question was a spoiler-filled inquiry about the film’s climax. In the scene, Maya unmasks Scarecrow (finally revealing him to be Gabriel Basso’s Gregory) and ends up stabbing him to death, but when speaking about the character’s frame of mind, Petsch explained that her intentions are definitely meant to be interpreted as ambiguous:
(When she says the “full three act film,” she is discussing the super cut edit of The Strangers trilogy that is in the works and combines all three chapters into a three hour and 45 minute feature that includes an intermission.)
The Strangers is a unique series that was allowed to set up the chemistry Madelaine Petsch mentions by nature of the way that the movies were made. While it can take years and years to produce a horror trilogy, the filmmakers all along not knowing if a sequel will be made, all three movies in this case were shot together, and that gave director Renny Harlin and screenwriters Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland the chance to seed certain details in Chapter 1 that wouldn’t blossom until Chapter 3. She continued,
The door is clearly open at the end of The Strangers: Chapter 3 for Maya to join forces with Scarecrow and help him continue his slaughtering of outsiders who visit Venus, Oregon. You may think that she closes that door by first stabbing Scarecrow and then hacking at him with an axe, but Madelaine Petsch isn’t entirely convinced that she walks away at the end of the film with the violence in her put to bed:
The Strangers: Chapter 3 is now playing in theaters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.