'I Love Johnny': The Conners' Sara Gilbert And Jay R. Ferguson Share Thoughts On Johnny Galecki's David That Keep My Hopes Alive For A Return

Though its Season 6 premiere was delayed until the new year due to all things strike-related in 2023, The Conners has already packed a bunch of fun moments into the eps that have aired so far, with more on the way. Will any of that fun involve Roseanne vet and past guest star Johnny Galecki as Darlene’s ne’er-do-wonderful ex David? We probably shouldn’t be too optimistic, but co-stars Sara Gilbert and Jay R. Ferguson kept such hopes alive when they talked to CinemaBlend to promote the current season, so there’s no harm in staying Lanford-positive about it, which equals out to around 60% of normal positivity.

Darlene and Ben have gone through a pretty specific wringer in the realm of sitcom relationships, but made it beyond the muckety muck to reach their current state of pleasantness. Some of that muck involved David missing Mark’s graduation in the Season 5 finale, a situation that helped strengthen the teen’s bond with Ben. It was a smart way to involve the absentee father without relying on Galecki’s presence, since the Big Bang Theory vet has taken a step back from Hollywood to focus on his growing family and stellar home .

When I asked Gilbert and Ferguson if they thought the finale’s storyline was crafted to try and curb fans asking if and when Johnny Galecki would return. As it turns out, it didn’t stop Gilbert herself from hoping it happens. In her words:

I mean, like, I never stopped talking about it. I love Johnny, and it would be amazing if he came back. Sara Gilbert

Of course, wanting someting is different from a thing actually happening, and the Christmas Vacation co-star to return to The Conners, and Jay R. Ferguson pointed out the first hurdle in the way of David's face popping up on our screens again.

Jay R. Ferguson: We can't drag him out of the woods of Tennessee, so...

Sara Gilbert: Yeah, he's pretty happy right now.

Not that there aren't plenty of things to be happy about for The Conners cast and crew without David around to possibly throw a wrench in the spokes. The series celebrated its 100th episode in Feb. 2024, becoming the relatively rare TV spinoff to follow its predecessor in reaching that impressive benchmark.

Even though it seems like everything would be somewhat okay and calm if David did decide to show his face around there again, and he'd probably have to get directions to their house, I did jokingly ask Jay R. Ferguson if he thought Ben might go alpha and challenge David to a steel-cage match if he popped up again. He chuckled and told me:

Yes, I hope so. That would be a lot of fun. No, I think we've all accepted our place in the universe now. And no, there wouldn't be any issue there. Or I don't know. Maybe there would be. We'll have to wait and see, I guess. Jay R. Ferguson

Mwahaha! Even though the actor doesn't foresee any major issues in that way, no one can ever know all the devious machinations that showrunner Bruce Helford could introduce in later episodes. Lanford needs a wrestling ring!

The Conners airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day via Hulu subscription.