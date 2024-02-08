After Johnny Galecki Showed Off His House And Family For The First Time, Roseanne And Big Bang Theory Vets Like Kunal Nayyar Had The Sweetest Reactions

Aside from a couple of appearances on The Conners early in its run, former The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki has largely been out of the public eye since his hit, long-running CBS sitcom signed off for good after 12 seasons in 2019 . This meant that when the actor recently showed off his house and family for the first time in a new magazine spread, several fellow Roseanne and BBT stars like Kunal Nayyar had the sweetest reactions to getting a look at his life now.

Where Did Johnny Galecki Show His Home And Family And What Did His Roseanne And Big Bang Theory Co-Stars Say?

While Johnny Galecki missed returning as his Roseanne character, David Healy, for The Conners Season 5 finale in May 2023, the star has been anything but not busy. In fact, over the past few years, he’s remodeled and moved into a home in Tennessee, married and started a family, and all of this was revealed via his Instagram post for an article that was done on his home in Architectural Digest . Take a look!

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) A photo posted by on

First of all…Ooooooh! Right? Second of all, look at David Healy with a family he’s actually taking care of. Leonard Hofstadter would definitely approve! And, so do many of his former castmates, as Kunal Nayyar (Raj on The Big Bang Theory) and others really had some sweet reactions to this look at his life right outside of Nashville. Nayyar (who revealed the sticky way Galecki left his mark on the BBT set ) posted an easy-going message that still showed a lot of heart:

Beautiful

Awwww! Nice, isn’t it? Unlike many celebrities (and just regular folks, in general) Galecki doesn’t appear to be a fan of posting to social media, as he rarely does it. Before the above post, in fact, his last one was on November 1, with the two posts before that being in August and January of 2023. So, while he’s shown some bits of his home life before, this is kinda a big deal for his fans, and friends that he doesn’t get to see that often because he no longer resides in Los Angeles.

The love continued for the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star (who had been working on a reboot of the Vacation films in the form of a TV sitcom ), when Roseanne/The Conners star Michael Fishman (a.k.a. D.J. Conner) responded with a brief, but very kind, message:

Lovely to see your happiness my friend

And, it really is. Also featured in the photos are his wife, Morgan, and his child from a previous relationship, 4-year-old son, Orbison. The 12,000 square foot home (which sits on about 30 acres of land) has decor that’s said to match Galecki’s preferred “Gothic” style, and I gotta say, while I wouldn’t have thought of myself as someone who would like that kind of design, I really do love what we see of his house. I’m not alone, either, as sometime BBT guest star Lauren Lapkus (Stuart’s comic book store assistant manager/girlfriend, Denise) visited to write about her admiration of just that, saying:

was just reading this article today and admiring your house! it's so gorgeous!