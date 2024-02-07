I Asked The Conners Ames McNamara What He's Learned Most About Acting From John Goodman (In Front Of The Man Himself), And It's A Solid Answer

When it comes to TV casts, The Conners could put on a clinic, whether its A+ guest stars like William H. Macy , recurring greats like Estelle Parsons (who’s returning in Season 6 ), or series regulars like Katey Sagal. One can imagine that younger stars Ames McNamara and others are able to take in and learn from such a wide variety of performances. So when CinemaBlend had the pleasure of talking to the Mark Conner portrayer and co-star John Goodman, I was curious if there was anything about acting that he’d picked up on from the years of working with his fictional grandfather.

Understandably, asking such a question while Goodman was right there didn’t lower the pressure in any such way, but Ames McNamara delivered a solid and almost surprisingly practical response, saying:

Wow, that's a tricky one. I mean, honestly, there's a lot of things. I would say, John, I've learned a lot by watching your physicality and the way you - your character's physicality is something that I think I've always observed and learned from, in terms of finding that for my own, for myself. I don't know if that makes sense. but watching the way you move or, you know, even if it's just sitting in a chair, that's one specific thing. But that's a tricky question. It's hard to pick one thing.

While it may seem like something of a simple answer, that kind of speaks to the authenticity behind it. Because learning doesn’t always come from overt teaching, but rather paying attention to, and experiencing, life as it happens. John Goodman could teach an hour-long Masterclass in acting, and it might not be as effective as just watching him act for 30 seconds, at least for some people. (I imagine both would be wildly insightful.)

To Ames McNamara’s point, John Goodman is one of the most gifted physical actors out there, though not in a way that speaks to slapstick pratfalls or Tom Cruise-level stunts. (He's been adept on both counts in his career, to be sure.) But rather in a way where, even if he's just in the background out of focus, his character feels unquestionably organic within the scene.

It's the kind of talent that is largely absent from school plays performed by teens and tweens, where the actors tend to put all their efforts into memorizing lines, with all manner of nervous behavior rising up amidst the dialogue. But a pro like Goodman could mosey onto the stage during a high school play and likely assimilate himself into scenes without anyone in the audience thinking anything is amiss.

Speaking to the Big Lebowski vet's wisdom, he followed up Ames McNamara's answer by supposing that the young actor's learning isn't over yet. In Goodman's words:

He might not know that until later.

A notion that McNamara affirmed could very well be true. Season 6 might be the magic year where he comes away with the most valuable acting tip of his career courtesy of his eldest co-star. But even if not, he has plenty of other experiences to reflect on.