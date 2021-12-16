The ‘Dream’ Asian Actor Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton Would Cast In The Marvel Sequel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally provided the Asian-American community a spotlight as a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside Simu Liu becoming the first Asian big-screen superhero for the franchise, its director and a majority of the cast brought representation to the forefront with its casting, such as with stars like Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh. With a Shang-Chi sequel now on the way, it’s time to think about what Asian legends should join the MCU, and director Destin Daniel Cretton just dropped the perfect idea.

CinemaBlend’s own Law Sharma spoke with the Shang-Chi director now that the film is available to stream on Disney+ , rent and own on Blu-Ray. Destin Daniel Cretton said the following when asked what legendary Asian actor he’d like to cast in the upcoming sequel:

I mean, if we could ever get Jackie [Chan] into a movie that would be a lifelong dream of mine.

Now that’s the GOAT right there. During the interview, Law Sharma proclaimed that we should all put that grand idea out into the universe, and Destin Daniel Cretton was all for it, continuing with this:

Yeah. Let's put it out there.

It’s safe to say Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings may not have been possible without the action star status of Jackie Chan before it. The Hong Kong actor first became a star in his home country before finding an abundant career in Hollywood from the ‘90s to the present day. Chan is, of course, well known for starring in hits like Rush Hour , Shanghai Noon and The Karate Kid remake. The actor really helped bring Hong Kong Action cinema to Hollywood following Bruce Lee’s own Hollywood breakthrough back in the ‘70s.

Only so many actors have had the chance to break Hollywood barriers and lead Hollywood action films like Jackie Chan did, and undoubtedly the director and Simu Liu were influenced and inspired by Jackie Chan’s legacy. Liu even played tribute to Chan on the set of Shang-Chi with a specific move he pulled during the incredible city bus sequence early in the film.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

It would be amazing to see Jackie Chan be part of the Shang-Chi sequel, which was confirmed to be in the works last week with Destin Daniel Cretton once again directing. Chan has yet to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but these days, the 67-year-old is not really making American films like he used to. Last year, Chan shared that he is trying not to “repeat” himself and be seen as more than just an action star with his more recent roles.

If the Shang-Chi director finds a really great part for Jackie Chan in the Marvel sequel, and the actor took the role, there would be no better way to bring his career full circle. Obviously we here at CinemaBlend will let you know if this happens.