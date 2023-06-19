‘The Flash’ Movie Interviews With Andy Muschietti, Sasha Calle And Barbara Muschietti
Watch Sasha Calle, Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti talk about their new DC movie, "The Flash."
“The Flash” star Sasha Calle (“Supergirl”), director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti chat about their new DC Comics movie in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Andy Muschietti talks about honoring “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” in the film and his hopes for Zack Snyder to see the film, Sasha Calle makes us fall in love with her and her Supergirl Barbie and more!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:15 - Sasha Calle Wants To Get Back In The Supergirl Suit For DC
01:30 - Andy and Barbara Muschietti On Trying To Get Michael Keaton & Ben Affleck Together On Set
02:08 - Andy Muschietti On How They 'Honored' Zack Snyder's DC Universe
03:00 - Sasha Calle Takes Her Supergirl Barbie Everywhere
04:00 - Hearing How The Flash Captured Ezra Miller’s Dual Performances Will Blow Your Mind
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
