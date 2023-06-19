‘The Flash’ Movie Interviews With Andy Muschietti, Sasha Calle And Barbara Muschietti

“The Flash” star Sasha Calle (“Supergirl”), director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti chat about their new DC Comics movie in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Andy Muschietti talks about honoring “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” in the film and his hopes for Zack Snyder to see the film, Sasha Calle makes us fall in love with her and her Supergirl Barbie and more!

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:15 - Sasha Calle Wants To Get Back In The Supergirl Suit For DC

01:30 - Andy and Barbara Muschietti On Trying To Get Michael Keaton & Ben Affleck Together On Set

02:08 - Andy Muschietti On How They 'Honored' Zack Snyder's DC Universe

03:00 - Sasha Calle Takes Her Supergirl Barbie Everywhere

04:00 - Hearing How The Flash Captured Ezra Miller’s Dual Performances Will Blow Your Mind