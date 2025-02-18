‘Let Your Imagination Go’ The Gorge’s Monsters Are Terrifying, And Screenwriter Zach Dean Told Us Why They Made Them So Grotesque
Yeah, I NEVER want to see these monsters again.
If you have an Apple TV+ subscription and have been on the platform for the last few days, you might have come across The Gorge. There's plenty to enjoy regarding the film, but when I watched it, I couldn't help but wonder how they came up with some of the concepts for the monsters that we see. Honestly, they're a sci-fi/horror fan's biggest nightmare, and as it turns out, screenwriter Zach Dean was encouraged to make them as horrifying as possible.
When speaking to Dean ahead of The Gorge's release on Apple TV+, the screenwriter said that it was the director, Scott Derrickson, who encouraged him to use the full extent of his "imagination." Yes, Virginia, he was told to make these creatures as grotesque as possible, telling CinemaBlend:
The Gorge often echoes some of the best sci-fi films out there, and I think a big part of that is the "direction" it took with it's monsters. In fact, there are plenty of practical usages when it comes to some of the beasts that both Levi (Miles Teller) and Drasa (Anya-Taylor Joy) encounter. I can almost guarantee they'll make you squirm in your seat. And that's exactly what Zach Dean was going for.
Truthfully, though, The Gorge being so well-executed is not that surprising. Scott Derrickson is the man behind many horror films, some of which are among the best horror movies out there. The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and The Black Phone are just some of his many accomplishments. He even directed the first Doctor Strange film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's clear he has dipped his toes into both the horrible and the surreal in the past.
I personally feel the fact he and Zach Dean worked together was a great decision. Dean himself has also had experience in the world of sci-fi with The Tomorrow War (which is hopefully getting a Tomorrow War 2 at some point). However, it's terrifying to see what they dreamed up working together with these creatures.
The 2025 movie schedule itself has a lot of new sci-fi releases, but personally, it's going to take a lot of time for me to get The Gorge's monsters out of my head, and I might need to dip my toes into some other movies in the meantime to not think about it. Time to check out some rom-coms.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Rocky Carroll Has Been On NCIS For Over 15 Years, And He Shared What Makes Him Feel ‘Excited’ About Keeping That Impressive Streak Going
'Captain America: Brave New World' Interviews with Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Nate Moore