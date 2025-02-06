I Asked The Gorge’s Screenwriter Zach Dean For Updates On Fast 11 And The Tomorrow War 2, And His Answer Has Me Hyped

Minor spoilers for both The Tomorrow War and Fast X are down below!

There are plenty of great action movies out there, and some of the absolute biggest have been released in the last couple of years, including The Tomorrow War as part of Amazon Studios and the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise , Fast X. It was guaranteed that the moment these films came out, they would get a sequel, and now screenwriter Zach Dean, who worked on both these movies, has given us the update we've been craving on their follow-ups.

In promotion for the new Apple TV+ film The Gorge , which Zach Dean wrote, I had the chance to ask the screenwriter if there had been any movement on The Tomorrow War 2 and Fast XI. Dean commented on both films, and were the developments you love to hear:

The Tomorrow War 2 draft, I have written. I know that they're in the process of doing their thing with it, so I know that that's moving. And then, Fast and the Furious, I mean, I can tell you that literally I am meeting on it tomorrow. It is happening, man.

Dean himself was the sole screenwriter for The Tomorrow War, one of the most-watched Amazon Prime movies ever—which is impressive for a platform that tends to release movies and some of the best shows on Amazon Prime that consistently gather a lot of eyes. Plus, The Tomorrow War cast was filled to the brim with stars, which brought in so many viewers for its kick-butt story.

To hear that The Tomorrow War 2 is moving along is honestly great news. Not much has come out yet regarding the movie, and it's been nearly four years since its release. It gives me the hope that we'll be seeing more world-building, epic sci-fi action, and its even cooler time-travel aspect.

As for Fast X, Zach Dean was a part of the writing time for the story alongside Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin. That film ended up earning over $700 million (because of course it did), and 11 was greenlit that long after its box office run. A part of us all knew that the next Fast and Furious film was moving forward since those movies always do well, no matter the case. And, of course, there were the Fast X credits scenes that push the story along and tease what is to come.

Aside from that, thanks to the power of the Fast and Furious franchise, there have also been plenty of other teases from some of the fellow stars of the upcoming Fast and Furious 11, or as some are unofficially calling it, Fast X Part 2. The main actor himself, Vin Diesel, has regularly teased the next film – the amount of Instagram posts revolving around cars that the action star has posted could become a whole article in itself.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But there can only be so many pictures teased before we get antsy, and now that we know Dean has met about the story for Fast XI, I have a feeling we are going to be getting a lot more news on the next iteration soon. Keep an eye out for that. I doubt it'll be on the 2025 movie schedule , but a girl can dream.

For now, while we wait, be sure to check out The Gorge on with your Apple TV+ subscription if you're craving some sci-fi goodness from the screenwriter when it premieres on February 14—the perfect date-night for Valentine's Day.