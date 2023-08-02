The High School Musical Cast And Creator React To The Disney+ Series Finale, And Sounds Like There Was A Lot Of Tears
No spoilers here.
Wildcats, it’s almost time to say goodbye to another class of high schoolers from East High! In just one week, the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drops for those with a Disney+ subscription (all in one go this time) and I don’t think we’re ready for the emotional finale coming our way, especially after hearing from the cast and creator about filming the final moments of the series.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Dara Reneé (prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike being called) about their reaction to the finale of the series, they teased what’s to come from its ending. In Reneé’s words:
The High School Musical series first premiered in the fall of 2019, right when the Disney+ subscription service began, if you can believe it. Four seasons later, here we are about to witness the final musical season for the next generation of Wildcats. As Renée shared, the cast has become somewhat of a “family” but she felt like how the TV show wraps up was really well done.
The series’ creator Tim Federle also spoke to us about what it was like to pen the finale and present it to his cast. In his words:
Prepare your tissues for the sixth and eighth episodes of Season 4 when you binge the final season of one of Disney’s best original shows thus far. The upcoming season centers on the cast putting on a stage musical version of High School Musical 3 alongside Disney deciding to use East High as the setting of High School Musical 4: The Reunion, where original cast members like Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabreel, Monique Coleman, Kaycee Stroh, and Alyson Reed return to play their Disney Channel roles.
Along with Season 4 answering our major questions about the High School Musical series after Season 3’s summer camp season, the final season will offer up more nostalgia from fans of the trilogy with moments featuring some of the original cast, including confirming Ryan’s sexuality.
Just don’t expect to see Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, or Ashley Tisdale in the series! Even though Hudgens and Efron separately returned to East High recently, it was apparently unrelated. As Hudgens shared back in October, she decided to return to the set when her boyfriend had a nearby baseball game, not because she was reprising the role of Gabriella.
We’ll obviously have to wait and see come August 9 how High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ends. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend with additional exclusive coverage.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
