Madelyn Cline Said The Final Season Of Outer Banks 'Feels Like Season 1,' And That Gives Me One Specific Hope For The Story

We’re getting one final trip to the Outer Banks with the Pogues, and honestly, I can’t wait for it. Since day one, I’ve loved OBX and all its outlandish adventures and light-hearted energy. Now, Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, has opened up about Season 5 feeling kind of like Season 1, and that’s sparked a specific hope for the upcoming episodes we’ll eventually be able to watch with a Netflix subscription .

What Madelyn Cline Said About The Final Season Of Outer Banks

So, right now, Season 5 of Outer Banks is in production. Amid that, Cline is promoting her upcoming horror movie , I Know What You Did Last Summer, and obviously, OBX has come up during her interviews. So, when asked about the Netflix hit ending at the movie’s premiere, she told Variety :

I would say ten out of ten sad, but also ten out of ten really like happy and grateful. We're having so much fun. The energy this season feels like Season 1, it's so silly and goofy; it's fun, you know what I mean? We've shared this huge part of our lives with each other and this very, very special show that is loved. And I think the overall sentiment on set is just gratitude. It's the best.

From the jump, it’s felt like the Outer Banks cast was having a blast, and that’s the kind of energy that makes this show so fun. So, to know that they’re approaching the final episodes with the “silly and goofy” fun energy they started with brings me so much joy. However, it also sparks a specific hope.

Now, I Hope That Season 5 Of OBX Stays In The Outer Banks, Like It Did In Season 1

We all know it, and so do the actors. Outer Banks is a crazy, over-the-top, and at times ridiculous story, and that’s why I love it. I love that John B. has almost died so many times, and I can’t get over how the OBX cast calls out the show's gaps in logic and inconsistencies. I want a soapy, fun and occasionally off-the-rails show to binge in the summer, and this show offers just that.

However, I want them to localize the story a bit, and not go as big as they have in Seasons 3 and 4, specifically. I want Season 5, like Season 1, to be set primarily in the Outer Banks. I want to see Kook and Pogue warfare. I want to see Poguelandia in all its finest. And if they travel, I want it to be just to places like Charleston or Chapel Hill.

I think not having the show end in some far-off location would be very full circle. And I think it’d be super meaningful for the full adventure of this final outing to take place in the titular setting.

Seeing the Pogues bop around the Outer Banks in Season 1 was incredibly entertaining, and I love it when the show puts the action in their home. That’s because our crew knows this place so well that they can use it to their advantage. So, seeing them outsmart big bads by knowing where to go with their boat or watching them drive crazily through the side streets of their hometown is endlessly amusing, and in my opinion, more fun than them going to a new location.

So, let’s show off all the Outer Banks and soak it in all the sepia for this final outing.