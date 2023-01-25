The Last Of Us' Tess Actress Talks Filming 'Unbelievable' Clickers Introduction With Real Actors
The Last of Us' monsters were just as freaky on set.
Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Last of Us’ second episode, so be warned!
While I think most people would agree that The Last of Us is a tale all about the blossoming relationship between central characters Joel and Ellie, let’s give credit where credit is due: it’s also a showcase for the freaky-as-fudge Clickers that have evolved in undesirable ways due to cordyceps infections. They’re some of the grossest and most hair-raising antagonists in modern video games, so it was beyond awesome to see just how closely their live-action debut on HBO’s The Last of Us compared to the source material. And star Anna Torv confirmed to CinemaBlend that the actors playing the Clickers made filming the museum scene a fright for the actors as well.
I spoke with Anna Torv ahead of The Last of Us’ ratings bonanza of a premiere on HBO, and after we discussed her character’s sad and somber death, I asked if there were any specific ways she settled into a panicked mindset ahead of filming, or if the situation itself did the job. In her words:
I know I wasn't alone in being shocked to first learn that The Last of Us would be keeping things practical for as many of its costumes, effects, and sets as possible, in an effort to further distance the HBO series from its digital roots. Which speaks to the genius adaptation choices of co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who have so far proven themselves to be heads and shoulders above the majority by way of understanding how to successfully bring a video game to life. (Or death, as it were.)
Of course, those plans would have all been for naught had the show's Clickers paled in comparison to those of the game. The fungi-faced monsters could have easily come off looking corny as shit with a less talented creative team, and/or with stunt actors who weren't fully invested and committed to showcasing every off-putting quality that players adore about them. (To say nothing of the dedication required by the actors throwing their bodies at everything as the infected Runners.)
As such, I'm beyond thrilled to hear that the actors were in gamers' shoes while filming, and that the clicking sounds were in full effect on the day. I imagine it would have been slightly less effective if they were braying like cartoon donkeys or ahh-ooo-gah-ing like old car horns. . . . Okay, now that I've thought about it for three more seconds, that might actually be just as nightmarish to see and hear in the darkness of an abandoned building.
Anna Torv continued, setting up the situation while bemusedly saying that for all the effective scariness, she wasn't necessarily enthused about being around the Clicker actors.
One has to imagine it being a weird site to see a Clicker hanging out and checking his or her phone behind the scenes, or trying to get a drink of water into those headpieces. Thankfully, viewers only need to worry about seeing the monsters in their most threatening form as the season continues. Now bring on the Bloaters!
The Last of Us airs new episodes on HBO every Sunday night, and anyone with an HBO Max subscription is also able to stream. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule for all the new and returning shows on the way.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
