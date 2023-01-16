The Last Of Us' Nico Parker On Giving Game Fans More Of Sarah And Joel 'Gut-Wrenching' Story, And Bonding With Pedro Pascal
The Last of Us kicked off its HBO adaptation with a punch to the gut.
Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the series premiere for HBO’s The Last of Us, as well as anyone who doesn’t want to be spoiled on the video game’s opening.
At long last, video game fans and TV audiences were able to witness the majesty that is HBO’s The Last of Us, with Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and the game’s co-writer and director Neil Druckmann delivering an adaptation that remains faithful to the source while still expanding the world and its characters in logical ways. The show’s talented cast is led in part by Pedro Pascal as Joel as the ever-gruff survivor Joel, whose tragic backstory serves as the series premiere’s prologue, hinging on the super-depressing and easily avoidable death of his daughter Sarah. The tragic character was portrayed by Reminiscence’s Nico Parker, who talked with CinemaBlend about expanding Sarah’s limited storyline for TV, as well as bonding with co-star Pascal.
Nico Parker is no stranger to starring in live-action adaptations, having served as the mindful youth in Tim Burton’s Dumbo remake, but The Last of Us definitely isn’t a Disney tale. The horror drama’s flashback opening (following the news broadcast) is similar to the game’s in that it takes place on Joel’s birthday, but starts off a bit earlier in the day, giving viewers more time with Sarah before the inevitable downturn happens. And by all means, the father and daughter relationship could have come out of a completely different project, given how bright and non-frightening things are at first. Unfortunately, the intensity ramps up as soon as the infected neighbors come into play, and Sarah’s time in this world is cut short by an obedient turd of a soldier, thus cementing Joel’s cynical and grizzled future. It was hard enough reliving that moment in the excellent 2022 remake/remaster, and was doubly tough to watch in live-action.
As seen in the video above, Nico Parker talked to CinemaBlend about being able to give viewers more of Sarah before pulling the rug out from under everyone, saying:
This obviously wasn’t the kind of role for an actor to vie for with hopes of a long and lasting gig, but Parker still embraced portraying the short-lived character, knowing the importance and power of bringing Sarah to life. Since TV audiences are going to be watching Pedro Pascal’s Joel two decades later, having to find ways to bond with Bella Ramsey’s all-important Ellie, it was all the more important to really drill home their father-daughter bond so that it’s always in viewers’ minds exactly what he lost. Though Mazin and Druckmann have stated the series won’t be as violent as the games were, this was a necessarily brutal way to kick things off.
Nico Parker On Bonding With Pedro Pascal
Speaking of bonds, gamers know that Joel and Ellie won’t be meshing well right away, for all the reasons, and that it will take a bit longer for them to lower their exterior shells to allow the other in. But that wasn’t at all the situation for Joel and Sarah, whose on-screen relationship is immediately warm, casual, and loving. As fans of Pedro Pascal’s might have expected (and hoped), it wasn’t a stretch for Nico Parker to pretend to adore him. In her words:
Parker also spoke to the general strangeness of the gig, in that actors often have to fictionalize entire life histories with other actors that they may have only just met the week before. Here's how she put it:
Thankfully, Nico Parker and Pedro Pascal's off-screen connection was strong enough that it popped with electricity in the show from the very start. I can only hope that the show's creators have another joyful flashback scene or two with Sarah to bring in later in the season. But that might be a bit too optimistic for this universe.
The Last of Us airs new episodes every Sunday night on HBO, and is available to stream live with an HBO Max subscription. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to find out all the other big shows heading to the small screen throughout the coming year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.