'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Video Interview | Rob Aramayo, Owain Arthur & More

Watch CinemaBlend's latest interview with the cast of Amazon Prime Video's new 'Lord of the Rings' series at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The stars of “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” including Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), and Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV) discuss their new addition to the “LOTR” world in this interview with CinemaBlend from San Diego Comic-Con 2022. They discuss how the original films inspired their show, the epic set design, fandom, and more!

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:40 Rob Aramayo speaks on how “LOTR” influenced his performance

1:55 Trystan Gravelle on the importance of having all these characters in “Rings of Power”

2:45 Megan Richards shares the moment on set where everything felt real for her

3:50 Sara Zwangobani on how the sets and locations really transported the cast into Tolkien’s world

4:28 The cast reflects on “LOTR” cosplay at SDCC

5:10 Owain Arthur on how this show reflects our modern culture

6:15 The cast talks about  their thoughts on fan theories

7:00 The cast shares how it felt seeing their episodes come to life for the first time

8:40 The cast talks about the binge model vs weekly viewing 

