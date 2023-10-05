The Masked Singer Only Aired Two Eps So Far, But I Think We've Already Seen The Eventual Winner

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 10 episode "NFL Night." Read at your own risk!

With its Season 10 premiere out of the way, The Masked Singer kicked off its themed episodes with "NFL Night" in Episode 2, and combining football and singing wasn't as strange as it first seemed when we first spoke to the showrunner. In fact, it was a real winner, and speaking of winners, even though we're only a couple of episodes into the season, I can't shake the feeling that tonight was the night viewers first met the celeb who'll end up being the eventual winner of the landmark season.

We still have yet to see every competitor take the stage, of course, and we've only seen a couple of songs from the ones that The Masked Singer has brought out so far. But I think we should all be in agreement that there's a clear frontrunner, and the only question left is how much longer are the show's stars going to wait to just give Gazelle the overall win.

(Image credit: Fox)

Gazelle Is Blowing Her Competitors Away

The Masked Singer always seems to have an early stand-out in the mix every season who comes across as more talented than the rest of the early competitors, even despite the various format changes. Those who restream the first two episodes with a Hulu subscription will see that the gap is really wide this year when comparing Gazelle to the rest of the current talent pool. In fairness, the throwback-style premiere voted out actor Anthony Anderson, and the latest episode unmasked Diver to reveal Vanderpump Rules' headline-maker Tom Sandoval, so it's not like any professional singers have gotten the boot yet.

Lackluster performers aside, there's something special about Gazelle. I was absolutely gobsmacked by how great her performance was of Alanis Morisette's "Uninvited" during the premiere, which can be heard below:

In ten seasons of watching this kooky show, I've never pegged anyone as a surefire season winner faster than now. Gazelle has some pipes, and as of right now, she's going to be the one to beat as this season continues on.

(Image credit: Fox)

Who Is Gazelle?

While The Masked Singer fans are usually on the ball when it comes to identifying celebrities, there doesn't seem to be a clear consensus on who Gazelle is at this time. The panel has thrown out guesses like actresses Camila Mendes, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lucy Hale, and who knows if any of those guesses are accurate of not. Ken Jeong threw out a curveball in the latest episode that it might be his friend and Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu.

Jeong became pretty emotional when guessing, noting that it may just be that he was thinking of her, perhaps due to the actress opening up about her struggles following the cancellation of Fresh Off The Boat. Whether it's Constance Wu or not, we cannot say with any more certainty than when Crazy Rich Asians 2 will happen, but I can say that I see a bright future for Gazelle and good odds of Gazelle hoisting the Golden Mask trophy at the end of the season.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs new episodes on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in as this season continues to see who will stand as competition to Gazelle or if no competitor will ultimately be able to stand against her.