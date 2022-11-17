'The Menu' Interviews With Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult And More
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast of the horror comedy, "The Menu."
"The Menu" stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero and Hong Chau discuss their new hilarious thriller in this interview with CinemaBlend's Corey Chichizola. Watch as they dive into all the behind-the-scenes details, like balancing the script’s comedy with the theatrical horror elements, and of course, the food.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:16 - Nicholas Hoult On How He Handled His More Comedic Moments
01:22 - ‘The Menu’ Cast On The Film’s Dueling Tones - Comedy vs. Horror
04:34 - Anya Taylor-Joy Describe Working With The Masterful Ralph Fiennes
05:37 - ‘The Menu’ Leaves You (And The Stars) Hungry With Its Food Cinematography
08:01 - John Leguizamo On Returning To Horror With ‘The Menu’
09:24 - Hong Chau On Doing Press For Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Simultaneously With ‘The Menu’
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
