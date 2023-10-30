The Persian Version’s Director Discusses Breaking The Fourth Wall Fleabag Style To Talk About The Iranian-American Experience
Do look into the camera.
There’s an unspoken rule actors regularly adhere to on movie sets: don’t look into the camera. It’s key to giving audiences the feeling like they are peering into a world outside of their own. But every once in a while, filmmakers go against those rules and have their characters break the fourth wall. The latest use of the storytelling device is prominent in Sundance Film Festival winner The Persian Version. Writer/director Maryam Keshavarz employed it to get personal about the conflicting experience of growing up Iranian American.
There have been plenty of instances of the fourth wall-breaking tactic being used. Deadpool does so to make frequent pop culture references, while Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes employs the technique as well. And of course the titular character on Fleabag, one of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s most famous of projects, does it, too. When CinemaBlend spoke to Maryam Keshavarz about the making of The Persian Version, she shared with us why the device was right for her comedy specifically. In her words:
Ah yes, the iconic Margot Robbie bubble bath scene, too! Early in The Persian Version, Layla Mohammadi’s Leila breaks away from a sultry moment between a man dressed up in Hedwig and the Angry Inch-inspired garb to look into the barrel of the camera and talk about the complications of growing up with immigrant parents. Even though it’s a more popular device nowadays, as the director continued, others tried to steer her away from using it:
The Persian Version follows Leila in a pivotal moment in her life. Her father is in the hospital, and she’s about to become a mother herself. As the young and pregnant woman grapples some major wake-up calls in her life, she tells the story of her own life, which includes growing up going in between her home in the United States and back to Iran over summers during the Iran-Iraq war. In one particularly memorable sequence, she likens the experience of being an Iranian-American to being a “child of divorce.” As Maryam Keshavarz shared about the sequence:
The filmmaker wrote and directed the feature as a semi-autobiographical account of her and her mother's life. Along with the comedy following Leila, it delves deep into her mother’s roots as an immigrant business woman who breaks through in real estate despite the odds after moving from the Iranian countryside as a young mom.
It's particularly interesting to hear about the director's inspirations when it comes to fourth wall breaking. While it can fall flat at times, it can indeed be a powerful storytelling tool, and it's used keenly in this film. Here's hoping that other creatives follow Maryam Keshavarz and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's lead and use the quirky storytelling device to great effect as well.
You can grab tickets for The Persian Version, which is now playing in theaters, and you can read up on other new features using the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. Also, if you've yet to do so just yet, stream all of Fleabag using a Prime Video subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann