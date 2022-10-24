The Simpsons Showrunner On Treehouse Of Horror's IT Special, And The Role Stephen King Turned Down
Krusty the Clown's Pennywise is now one of my favorite pop culture mashups.
Spoilers below for The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror: Not IT" special, so be warned if you haven't yet watched!
For the first time in its 34-season run, The Simpsons at last delivered double the dose of trick and treats with two distinct “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, with the first being a full-length Simpsonification of Stephen King’s epic horror tome IT and its detail-adjusting feature adaptations, and the second being a more traditional tri-tale installment. But as viewers no doubt witnessed, “Not IT” was less of an outright spoof and more of a storytelling exercise that jettisoned Springfield’s population into the clown-haunted streets of King’s Maine stomping grounds.
CinemaBlend spoke with longtime Simpsons writer, producer, and co-showrunner Matt Selman about upping the “Treehouse” ante in 2022, getting a standalone addition to the show’s yearly Halloween antics, and how they approached the King special differently from how fans might have expected. As well as the fact that the prolific novelist and past Simpsons guest star turned down a second animated cameo.
Why The Simpsons' IT Special Wasn't A Reference-palooza Parody
By and large, when The Simpsons aims to parody something, the parody is clear, present and effective, with heaping references throughout, especially the "Treehouse of Horror" parodies. But the creative team took a detour around this methodology with “Not IT,” instead affixing the characters to the bones of King’s dual-timeline narrative and putting more of a focus on the Homer-Marge-Comic Book Guy love triangle. Here’s how Matt Selman put it:
Though the episode obviously adheres to IT's more familiar beats, with Krusty the Clown's brilliant take on Pennywise anchoring it all (not to mention the beyond fantastic music), there aren't nearly as many Stephen King nods as one might expect. The lower turnout isn't due to a lack of source material, obviously, but was rather a pointed approach that avoided comparisons to other shows out there known for going heavy on King-specific references. Selman continued:
Matt Selman certainly wasn’t off there, as references galore were spread throughout Castle Rock’s two seasons (both available with a Hulu subscription), though obviously not the exact same kind that The Simpsons would deliver. I daresay the cancelled drama would never have gone about attempting a Doctor Sleep Mattress Store gag. While amusingly acknowleding the setting's blatant King-ness, Selman said the writers were more interested in riffing on the novelist's themes and devices than delivering sight gags.
The showrunner also explained how they mirrored Stephen King's world by making Krusty's take on Pennywise genuinely menacing at times, as opposed to always playing into the joke, but then purposefully reworked some of IT's plotting to better fit the tale they were aiming for. One particular example of that is how the love poem is handled, and below, Selman talked about adjusting the adults' timeline as a reflection of their pasts. In his words:
The fact that Marge's seltzer water company specifically uses the verb "drown" in its marketing campaign is a particularly excellent choice that obviously would have been too broad for the source material, but is subtly chilling all the same. I also loved the way Bart and Lisa's personalities were swapped with Comic Book Guy as their father, but that's for another time.
The Simpsons Cameo Role That Stephen King Turned Down
Considering Stephen King already leant his dulcet tones to the stalwart Fox hit back in the Season 12 episode "Insane Clown Poppy," fans might have expected the author to show up anew within the "Not IT" special. And that was apparently the plan where the writers and producers were concerned, but it wasn't meant to be. Matt Selman revealed King turned the request down, bemusedly pondering whether the author grasps how much power and appeal he wields.
I doubt anyone would question how busy Stephen King is from one day to the next, so he could have been working on any number of projects at the time when The Simpsons reached out. It doesn't seem like he would have been outwardly put off by the role they'd asked him to play, either. Selman came back around to explaining the role they set for him, saying:
It would have been a form of non-poetic justice for a Stephen King cameo to get snipped out of a special devoted to one of his most celebrated novels. But no need to worry about that now. Maybe the author will be more into returning to the show if Kang and Kodos bring some Tommyknockers madness around next year.
The Simpsons airs Sunday nights on Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET (or whenever NFL coverage is over), with the epic “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” set to debut on October 30. While waiting for it to arrive, head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what else is on the horizon, and check out all the upcoming Stephen King movies and TV shows that are on the way as well.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.