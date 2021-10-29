The Specific Influence Stephen King Had On Edgar Wright As He Wrote Baby Driver And Last Night In Soho
By Sean O'Connell last updated
It has nothing to do with horror.
Edgar Wright has dabbled in horror off and on over the course of his career, starting with Shaun of the Dead and weaving through elements of The World’s End and his contributions to the Grindhouse experiment. His latest effort, Last Night in Soho, embraces a supernatural ghost vibe that was prevalent in the 1960s and 70s (a period the director deeply appreciates), so when other horror experts chime in with their adoration of the film, Wright pays attention. Especially when one of those raves comes from novelist Stephen King, an author who has had a profound impact on Wright as a storyteller from his teenage years onward.
Stephen King Tweeted a rave for Last Night in Soho on the day that the director and his co-writer. Krysty Wilson-Cairns, joined the ReelBlend podcast to hash out the movie. Naturally, we asked him what King’s praise for the movie meant to him, and he explained that Last Night in Soho, and Baby Driver, probably wouldn’t exist -- or work as well as they do -- if not for King and his methods. Wright specifically explained to ReelBlend:
Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns went on to confess that they weaved stage directions into the Last Night in Soho script that feel very much like they are written in Stephen King’s signature voice. Wright describes it almost like beat poetry, with a staccato delivery that King’s readers would certainly recognize. There’s a moment in the script where they describe the changing of the neon lights outside of Thomasin McKenzie’s London apartment: Blue, white, red. Blue, white, red. Red, red, red.
Back to the Tweet praise. Wright was rightfully moved by it, but he took it one step further when he stated:
You need to hear the full conversation with Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, because they both get into the inherent sadness that exists in some of the best Stephen King stories, particularly The Shining, and how that impacted their approach to Last Night in Soho. The interview is part of our latest ReelBlend episode, which you can hear right now:
We will have plenty more from Last Night in Soho on CinemaBlend in the coming days and weeks. The movie is available exclusively in theaters as we speak, so go check it out.
Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.