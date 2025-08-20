I Was Bummed NBC Is Cutting Down On One Chicago Reruns, But I Have High Hopes For What The Schedule Means For P.D.

The temperature may still be hot and the Dick Wolf Entertainment action in the Windy City may still be on repeat, but the weeks are counting down until the returns of NBC’s One Chicago shows in the 2025 TV schedule. The network had been airing reruns of all three shows on Wednesday nights over the summer, and that will continue as the fall season approaches… for one of the shows, anyway. The Wednesday lineup is changing, and only P.D. of the TV trio seems likely to continue getting weekly reruns.

I’m often known to tune in to One Chicago reruns while working on Wednesday nights, and it was a nice touch of consistency to keep that usual primetime lineup going even over summer hiatus. Now that America’s Got Talent has moved into the live show portion of Season 20, however, it’s getting Med’s usual 8 p.m. ET time slot for the results episode for the next several weeks.

Fire reruns are being replaced in the 9 p.m. ET time slot, starting on August 20 with Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe airing instead. At 10 p.m. ET, you can still catch a rerun of Chicago P.D., with the Kiana Cook-centric “Name Image Likeness” episode of Season 12 on August 20. I was a little surprised to see that episode getting a repeat as fall approaches, with Toya Turner not returning as Kiana Cook in Season 13.

Seeing that “Name Image Likeness” is the next rerun, I decided it was time to do some math while looking at the rest of NBC’s summer schedule. That was Episode 19 of Season 12, with just three subsequent episodes before hiatus kicked off back in May. The network schedule has Chicago P.D. off on August 27, which suggests that even the cop drama won’t be getting weekly reruns. Warning: It's all speculation from here on.

Counting August 20, there are five Wednesdays left before the October premiere, and NBC hasn’t released the schedule for the four of them starting in September just yet. If we assume that there will be two Wednesdays without repeats (which seems like a safe bet since AGT will likely get all three hours for its finale on September 24 as usual), then P.D.’s reruns could perfectly align for the Season 12 finale with all the metaphorical wedding bells ringing to be the last repeat of the summer. Nothing has been confirmed, but my hopes are high.

As far as I’m concerned, having a refresher on the finale that close to the premiere would be great. Interestingly, Chicago Fire is four episodes away from repeating its finale compared to P.D.'s three, so that drama may not make it all the way to re-running the Season 13 conclusion before Season 14 starts. Chicago Med did finish its Season 10 series of repeats on August 13 with the tear-jerking Season 10 finale.

This isn’t the first time that Chicago P.D. has gotten more reruns than Med or Fire due to having the 10 p.m. time slot, and it doesn’t suggest that NBC has lost faith in either of the two other shows. Plus, it’s not like it’s hard to rewatch any episode from any of the three for anybody with a Peacock subscription. Still, as someone who watches a lot of TV with a lot of finale stories to keep track of, I’m definitely crossing my fingers that the schedule does align for the P.D. finale rerun to air so close to the premieres.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One Chicago returns this fall on Wednesday, October 1 on NBC, with Med at 8 p.m. ET, Fire at 9 p.m. ET, and P.D. at 10 p.m. ET, as usual. None of the three ended last season on life-or-death cliffhangers like we’ve seen in the past, but that certainly doesn’t mean that they don’t all have big stories to continue this fall.