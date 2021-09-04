How Edgar Wright Is Trying To Prevent Spoiler Leaks Ahead Of Last Night In Soho’s Theatrical Release

Edgar Wright, the imaginative filmmaker behind Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver, is back this October for his latest movie, Last Night in Soho and, so far, it’s a bit of a mystery. According to the writer/director, as its release finally draws closer he would very much like to keep audiences in the dark about its plot. So Wright has penned a letter on the behalf of the entire cast and crew as it approaches its European premiere.

Last Night In Soho is set to be seen in front of an audience for the very first time tonight at the Venice Film Festival, where Dune just earned its first round of high praise and Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana movie, Spencer, received its first reactions. Ahead of first impressions and reviews sure to soon follow, Edgar Wright shared the following letter on his Twitter:

In the letter, Edgar Wright asked that the movie's early viewers "keep the secrets within" his upcoming movie in order to preserve the experience for audiences set to see the movie this in theaters next month. The Hot Fuzz director wishes for the events of Last Night In Soho to stay in Soho for now. It’s a polite request and one that hints at some major surprises unfolding in the movie that we currently have no clue about.

Last Night In Soho will star Old’s Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, who mysteriously finds herself able to travel back to the 1960s, where she meets a singer, played by Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. But as the synopsis suggests, the glamour she comes across is “not all it appears to be” as the movie progresses. It sounds like we’re in for a juicy twist here. Check out the Last Night In Soho trailer:

Incredibly intriguing isn’t it? This is definitely the kind of movie I don’t want to know a single other thing about before going in, and Edgar Wright is now attempting to cover all his bases to ensure people take care with spoilers. From what we’ve seen already, McKenzie’s character most definitely ventures into the ‘60s and perhaps takes on the identity of Taylor-Joy’s singer in the past. But in the present, it looks like her actions are catching up with her in a seriously creepy way. The only dialogue in the trailer is Eloise asking if someone believes in ghosts.

Is one of the women a ghost? Who’s to say. The big takeaway here is Wright does not want anyone to find out until they are sitting in a theater, watching Last Night In Soho. It’s also a great reminder to fans not to spoil the fun by reading into it before seeing it or telling your friends everything that happened during the film. Edgar Wright’s latest hits theaters on October 29.