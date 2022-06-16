'The Wire' 20th Anniversary Interviews | Dominic West, Wendell Pierce Lance Reddick & More

The iconic cast of legendary drama “The Wire,” including Dominic West (Det. Jimmy McNulty), Wendell Pierce (Det. William ‘Bunk’ Moreland), David Simon (Creator/Exec. Producer), Nina Noble (Exec. Producer), Jim True-Frost (Det. Roland ‘Prez” Pryzbylewski), Lance Reddick (Lt. Cedric Daniels), Jamie Hector (Marlo Stanfield) and Andre Royo (Bubbles), joined CinemaBlend’s Managing Director Sean O’Connell to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show. Watch them tackle a variety of topics spanning all five seasons, including the show’s Emmy snubs, the American issues they would cover on the show today, and a touching tribute to the late Michael K. Williams.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:18 - The season of “The Wire” that should have won an Emmy

02:52 - The importance of filming on location in Baltimore

07:50 - The cast and creators of “The Wire” pay tribute to Michael K. Williams

13:06 - The current topics “The Wire” would cover if it was still on the air

16:16 - Outro