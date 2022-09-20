'The Woman King' Video Interviews With Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Gina Prince-Bythewood And More!
Watch star Viola Davis and Director Gina Prince-Bythewood discuss 'The Woman King' with the rest of the cast.
CinemaBlend sat down with the cast of “The Woman King” including Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, and Director Gina Prince-Bythewood. They discuss how Viola Davis acted as a mentor on- and off-screen, training for their epic fight sequences, how the pandemic affected filming, and much more!
Video Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:30 Viola Davis explains the meaning behind Nanisca’s scars
2:20 Director Gina Prince-Bythewood explains how COVID disrupted production
3:35 The cast explains how Viola Davis acted as a mentor to them on this production
5:46 Director Gina Prince-Bythewood sheds like on Thuso Mbedu’s casting process
7:17 The cast shares insight to the fight choreography and the moment Nanisca blocks a bullet with her machete
10:04 Why Director Gina Prince-Bythewood wanted to have this film release directly to theatres
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
