'The Woman King' Video Interviews With Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Gina Prince-Bythewood And More!

CinemaBlend sat down with the cast of “The Woman King” including Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, and Director Gina Prince-Bythewood. They discuss how Viola Davis acted as a mentor on- and off-screen, training for their epic fight sequences, how the pandemic affected filming, and much more!

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Viola Davis explains the meaning behind Nanisca’s scars

2:20 Director Gina Prince-Bythewood explains how COVID disrupted production

3:35 The cast explains how Viola Davis acted as a mentor to them on this production

5:46 Director Gina Prince-Bythewood sheds like on Thuso Mbedu’s casting process

7:17 The cast shares insight to the fight choreography and the moment Nanisca blocks a bullet with her machete

10:04 Why Director Gina Prince-Bythewood wanted to have this film release directly to theatres