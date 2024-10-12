There Are Two Simpsons Connections To Agatha All Along, And Here’s How They Came Together
...Lisa Simpson does give that Wiccan energy.
If you’ve been enjoying Agatha All Along with a Disney+ subscription, did you know this week it’s double the Agatha Harkness? A new Simpsons short just dropped on the streaming service called “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” and it includes Agatha Harkness in Simpsons form alongside some of Disney’s most formidable villains. We love to see this induction, but it’s not the only Simpsons connection there is with the Marvel witch. CinemaBlend spoke to The Simpsons writer/producer Al Jean on the subject.
Agatha Harkness Makes A Cameo In New Simpsons Short
Disney+ has continued its collaboration with The Simpsons to bring a brand new short that has Kelsey Grammer’s Sideshow Bob back to continue the running gag of him getting his revenge on Bart Simpson. This time around he recruits the best Disney Villains to terrorize Springfield while putting a Halloween spin on “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.” During the short, you can spot Agatha Harkness flying through Springfield. See her?
Agatha Harkness has joined the Disney villains before during Disneyland Park’s annual Halloween event at the Avengers Campus, but now she’s getting recognition as a Disney villain through this short. When CinemaBlend spoke to Simpsons’ Al Jean about the cameo, he said this:
It’s the perfect cameo given the Agatha All Along TV series is high on the mind of Disney+ viewers right now since it's the No. 1 series on the platform right now. While Jean and the Simpsons creators were not clued in on the specifics of the Marvel series, such as the major Teen reveal that happened this week, it’s pretty awesome to see her part of the Disney Villains gang!!
Simpsons Writer Reacts To Lisa Simpson Being In The Agatha All Along Credits
But that’s not the only tie Agatha All Along has with Simpsons. As you might have noticed in the credits of the series, Lisa Simpson is one of the witches featured. Here’s how Al Jean reacted during our interview:
During the credits, all sorts of references to classic witches can be found, including the Evil Queen in witch form from Snow White and The Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, among other imagery. Here’s how Lisa Simpson is featured:
Al Jean, who has been working on The Simpsons since it started in 1989, had no idea Lisa Simpson was part of the series until he watched it, but absolutely loved the reference. As he shared:
Lisa Simpson has definitely been known to dress up as a witch on occasion, most memorably in Treehouse of Horror XIX, where she tells Millhouse that she’s “not a witch,” she’s a “Wiccan” before asking “Why is it that whenever a woman is strong and powerful, they call her a witch?” Here’s hoping Lisa gets another Halloween moment like this once the next Treehouse Of Horror special comes out this season!
You can catch the new Simpsons short on Disney+ now, and check out what else is new on streaming here on CinemaBlend!
