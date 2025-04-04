Universal Horror Unleashed Will Have Incredible Haunted Houses, But I’m More Excited About What Will Happen Outside Of Them

News
By published

Universal Horror Unlesahed is more than haunted houses.

Jack The Clown on stage at Halloween Horror Nights
(Image credit: Universal Horror Unleashed)

If you’re a fan of both theme parks and horror, then you’re likely already a regular visitor of Halloween Horror Nights. Universal Destinations and Experiences' flagship event around the world brings real scares to Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida, and it’s about to raise the bar with Universal Horror Unleashed.

The year-round Horror experience in Las Vegas, set to open this August, will have four haunted houses that improve on the HHN formula in some incredible ways. However, what really caught my attention when I had the chance to speak with Universal Entertainment’s Nate Stevenson and T.J. Manarino was that the story of Horror Unleashed will extend beyond the houses into the rest of the building, including the restaurant and bars. Stevenson said:

But there's also people that you can walk up to, creatures and characters that inhabit this warehouse that have full stories, and they can tell you all about the warehouse and everything and how it all fits in.

As a fan of not simply theme parks but themed entertainment, I'm incredibly excited by this. I love a good themed bar or restaurant. I love it when live performers take a themed space to a new level by becoming part of the story. Chatting with a bartender, not about the weather or sports, but about the terrors coming through a hole in reality, is exactly my idea of a good time.

The story of Universal Horror Unleased isn’t four stories crammed together. It’s actually a single story of terror. As soon as you walk into the building, you’ll find yourself in a space where the barrier between reality and nightmares is particularly thin. That’s what allows the world of Exorcist: Believer, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Universal Monsters, and Scarecrow: The Reaping to exist together.

And just like Horror Unleashed doesn’t begin with the houses, it doesn’t end there, either. Leaving the attractions will bring you to Jack’s Alley, the signature bar, where you can interact with HHN favorites Jack and Chance and their “Clowns of Chaos.” And best of all, there’s no limit to how much time you can spend there. Manarino explained:

And then after you've exited, even the attraction in the area around our major attractions, our entertainment-themed areas that have, you know, bar locations like Jack's Alley, in this environment that you come in contact with Jack, our twisted clown of chaos. And you can spend as much time as you want in that environment with Jack, the crazy clowns of chaos, and in his world. And so that's something that you don't get in our parks, that we were able to provide to our guests for the first time ever in this year-round experience, is that you can choose to live in horror as long as you want.

It honestly reminds me of Disney World's failed Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. When I got to visit the location, my favorite part was interacting with the Cast Members who were performing the characters. They gave the space life that made you feel like you were really someplace else. If this can do the same, it will be an experience that improves on the parks in a big way.

Experiencing a themed attraction the way designers wanted you to is one thing, but by being able to interact with characters in your own way, you can define your own experience. I’m as excited as anybody to check out Universal Horror Unleashed when it opens on August 15 in Las Vegas. If you’re looking for me, I’ll probably be in the bar.

TOPICS
Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jason Momoa stand together in the village in A Minecraft Movie.

Minecraft Includes A Voice Cameo From A Comedy Star, And It Went So Well The Director Wants A Spinoff
Reid Scott. as Det. Riley in Law &amp; Order Season 24x17

Law And Order's Reid Scott Talks Riley Getting 'Rather Triggered' In The Next Episode And The Writers Being 'True To Their Word'
Georgie looking upset in his work clothes

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Has Added A Major New Character To Close Out Season 1, And I'm Worried About All The Trouble He Could Cause
See more latest
Most Popular
Georgie looking upset in his work clothes
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Has Added A Major New Character To Close Out Season 1, And I'm Worried About All The Trouble He Could Cause
Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman on Doctor Odyssey.
I Don't Get Why Doctor Odyssey Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 2 Yet, But One Exec's Comments Made Me More Hopeful
WrestleMania 41 logo
A Big WrestleMania 41 Match Is Up In The Air Over Last-Minute Injury Reports, And I'm Not Surprised
Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jason Momoa stand together in the village in A Minecraft Movie.
Minecraft Includes A Voice Cameo From A Comedy Star, And It Went So Well The Director Wants A Spinoff
Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas
Ana De Armas' Story Behind Meeting Keanu Reeves Involves Her Accidentally Saying She'd Never Seen The Matrix: 'That Will Never Not Be Embarrassing'
nathan fillion on the rookie
After The Rookie Was Renewed For Season 8, Nathan Fillion Shared A Heartfelt Reaction
Cover of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Deluxe Edition TPB
I Can't Wait For Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, But Comic Genius Tom King Has A New Adaptation In The Works That I'm Even More Excited About
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in The Marvels
‘This Isn’t Going To Be The Movie I Pitched ’: The Marvels Director Gets Real About Not Fully Being In Control Of Her MCU Movie
Jennifer Lopez looking down in The Mother.
Jennifer Lopez Went To Broadway In A Gorgeous Plunging Black Dress, But The Gown Wasn’t Even The Most Stunning Part
Beast in The Marvels
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms More Avengers: Doomsday Castings Are Forthcoming, And There Are Two Characters I Need To See Return Above All Others