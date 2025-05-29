I'm So Pumped About The Exorcist: Believer's Universal Horror Unleashed House, But There's Another New Addition I'm Even More Excited For

Universal Destinations & Experiences has a pretty big year on the books already, thanks to the opening of Epic Universe in Orlando. Now, as the 2025 movie schedule has put enough distance between audiences and The Exorcist: Believer’s reception in 2023 , there’s room to get excited about its new house set to debut at Universal Horror Unleashed.

I was already pumped for some Exorcist-related chills and thrills, but now it's been revealed the Las Vegas attraction will also include a delicious addition that could quite possibly make for some satisfying memories. Get ready for this: there’s going to be a tapas bar on site at this Las Vegas destination, slated to open this August. Now, while that’s not the Resident Evil-based haunted house of my dreams, this Spanish mode of food and drink is something I’m quite fond of.

To that point, here’s how the official press release for Universal Horror Unleashed describes this setting:

Guests can unwind in Premiere House, a tapas bar featuring the horrors of Blumhouse. Premiere House will serve a variety of signature cocktails and a surprising selection of signature shareable bites set amid an eerie atmosphere filled with movie props and twisted décor representing some of Universal’s most recent Blumhouse horror films.

I swear, if I can have a drink next to SISY, aka the device behind how Happy Death Day 2U’s time loop works , I might be inclined to fall into a loop of my own. And if M3GAN ever shows up, I hope the bartender is sure to card her very carefully. I might even be inclined to revisit The Exorcist: Believer with my Peacock subscription, in hopes of spotting a prop or two in Premiere House’s treasure trove. I can't guarantee that's not just the tapas talking, but it's worth a shot, right?

You’re probably still thinking this is a crazy thing to get amped up. I mean, there are also houses based on properties such as the Universal Monsters and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to look forward to. That being said, I’ve come to appreciate the atmosphere and dining more in an attraction such as this, thanks to my last Universal Studios adventure.

When I was on hand for Universal Studios Florida’s Mardi Gras experience last year, the food present was just as fun to take in as the costumed characters and shows. I still think back on my Orlando Back to the Future experience fondly, and now that the door is open to walk into The Exorcist: Believer’s chilling events, even skeptics like me might need to snack a bit after experiencing it firsthand.

We’re not too far off from doing just that, either, as Universal Horror Unleashed opens its doors on August 14th, 2025. You can currently purchase tickets to enter its world of fright, as well as take part in all of the delicious delights Premiere House has to offer. Just be careful that you don’t bring back any unwanted souvenirs from beyond our world…