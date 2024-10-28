Halloween Horror Nights Is Almost Over But Universal Is Already Teasing Its Next Horror Attraction And I'm Hyped

If you have friends who are super into Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando or Hollywood, then be nice to them, they might be a little depressed right now. Halloween is almost here and that means Halloween Horror Nights for 2024 is almost over. But get excited HHN stans, because the Universal horror experience is far from over. Halloween may mark the end of the event in Florida and California, but it will also reveal something new about what Universal has planned in Las Vegas.

In early 2023 Universal Destinations & Experiences announced two very different themed entertainment experiences on the horizon. One was Universal Kids Resort, a family-friendly theme park currently under construction in Texas. The other was what came to be called Universal Horror Unleashed, a horror-themed experience coming to Las Vegas. A lot of details about exactly what Horror Unleashed will be are yet to be revealed, but today the official Universal Horror Unleashed Twitter account launched with a tease of some sort of announcement coming on October 31.

welcome to a fresh new hell. pic.twitter.com/r5uT6zfJ4xOctober 28, 2024

Whatever the official announcement may be, we already have one key piece of information, as the account bio states that Universal Horror Unleashed is “Coming 2025” so that means both this and Epic Universe will be opening next year. 2025 is going to be a massive year for Universal Parks.

While we really don’t know what to expect from Horror Unleashed, expectations are that it will essentially be a permanent home for Halloween Horror Nights. We’ll likely get one or more of the same sort of houses that we get at HHN every year, though likely bigger and better versions of them. Considering how popular and successful HHN is every year, it’s not exactly surprising that Universal would try to find a way to not have to tear those houses down.

Perhaps on Thursday, we’ll get a more specific opening date than simply 2025. We’ll hopefully also get some specifics about what the experience will be like. If it is essentially a bigger or more creative HHN experience, what sort of story or stories will be told? Will the experience be a long-term construction or will it be designed to change out the experience from time to time? Will there also be food and drink available in order to complete the HHN-style experience?

Between Epic Universe, Horror Unleashed, and Universal Kids Resort Universal isn’t just expanding in a massive way but it’s doing so in a way that is really creating something new for every sort of fan. I’m not even a big horror person but as a themed entertainment fan, I’m as excited for Universal Horror Unleashed as I am for Epic Universe. 2025 is going to be a great year.