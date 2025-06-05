If You're As Excited For Fallout Season 2 As I Am, Get Ready To Leave Your Vault For Universal Studios This Fall

Prime Video’s Fallout series was a massive hit and is already regarded as one of the better video game adaptations on the big or small screen. A lot of people, myself included, have been not-so-patiently waiting for Fallout Season 2 to arrive. While that still seems to be a while off, there is good news to celebrate for fans of the series, because we'll all be able to enter Vault 33 ourselves very soon thanks to Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Destinations and Experiences revealed Fallout's attraction as the first official licensed house for 2025’s Halloween Horror Nights, at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida. It's based specifically on the first season of the streaming show, currently available with an Amazon Prime subscription, rather than the extensive Fallout game series,

HHN’s Fallout House Will Take Guests Through the Events Of Season 1

Guests will start their experience in Vault 33 and will follow Lucy MacLean as she escapes the massacre of her people. Finding her way to the surface, guests will enter the wasteland, avoiding scavengers, raiders, and RAD roaches, eventually finding their way to the Super Duper Mart, where they will find The Ghoul. The Brotherhood of Steel’s Maximus will also appear, complete with Power Armor, which I cannot wait to see in person.

Fallout is an exciting project to launch this year’s Halloween Horror Nights announcements. It’s an incredibly popular series, which will certainly get people invested in visiting the parks, but it’s also an interesting choice for a haunted house in the first place.

While there are plenty of elements from Fallout that can be used to scare, it’s not generally seen as a horror franchise. While it’s not the first time we’ve seen non-traditional horror stories used as HHN houses, we had Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire last year, it’s great to see other genre fare getting the spotlight, as it potentially broadens the appeal of the event.

(Image credit: Universal Destinations & experiences)

Fallout is joining Five Nights at Freddy’s, confirmed to be part of HHN over the weekend, though it is unclear just how FNAF will be represented at the event. It's thus far not officially being called a house, which is why Fallout is getting that glory here.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights Are Now On Sale

Alongside the first announcements, tickets are now on sale for this year’s event. Universal Orlando Resort’s HHN will run from August 29 - November 2, with a Premium Scream preview event on August 28. You can grab tickets here. Universal Studios Hollywood’s event will run from September - November 2 and tickets are available here.

Halloween Horror Nights is the marquee event of the year for Universal Destinations and Experiences. With both Fallout and FNAF already announced, it’s clear this year is going to have some heavy hitters in the IP department. Of course, it’s often the original houses that really impress fans. There’s a lot more left to be announced for HHN this year, so stay with CinemaBlend as we count down the days to Halloween Horror Nights.